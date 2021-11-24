5-minute prologue to Jurassic World: The Domination, the T-Rex runs free

Next summer, dinosaurs will rule the Earth. Instead of the ‘usual’ trailer, Universal Pictures surprise today released the 5-minute poster and prologue of Jurassic World: The Dominion (Jurassic World: Dominion), that – in fact – it had already been previewed to viewers of F9 in the American IMAX.

The official plot has not yet been revealed, but we know the film, which was directed by Colin Trevorrow (The destroyed kingdom), will take viewers 65 million years back to the Cretaceous period and show them what the world was like before humans existed.

Previously it had been anticipated not only that the soundtrack was composed by the Oscar winner Michael Giacchino, but that The Dominion will tell the story of how dinosaur DNA was first ‘trapped’ by a mosquito.

It also seems that we will see well seven new dinosaur species, all created by the engineers of Industrial Light & Magic, never seen before in the other chapters of the saga

The cast of Jurassic World: The Domination includes well-known faces and new entries, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Scott Haze.

Waiting for the trailer, find below the prologue dubbed in Italian of Jurassic World: The Domination, which should be released in our cinemas on June 10, 2022, which gives us a taste of the special effects and also gives us a glimpse of a world in which the dinosaurs are willing to return among us:

Source: YouTube