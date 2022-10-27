5 minute routine to eliminate lower back love handles

You often worry about eradicating the fat that accumulates in your belly and you forget what is stored in this area, also known as the lower back. When you notice its presence, it is also an indicator of fatty tissues in the arms, legs, buttocks and hips.

Following a healthy diet, drinking enough water and exercising are three basic tips to burn that fat that bothers you so much when you wear not only a Jean, but also the bathing suit or also a dress with a neckline on the back. Follow this five-minute routine to get your lower back looking celebrity-esque. Click here to watch the video.

Getty Images Woman from behind at the gym exercising her back

other tips:

Superman: And what is that? Lie down on a yoga mat, bring your legs together and extend them, your arms should be extended above your head. Stabilize your core muscles, contract your lower back, and lift your arms and legs off the ground. Hold that position for five seconds, rest, and then do it again. Perform 25 repetitions.

Cardiovascular exercise: It is also an excellent ally to burn fat. These are all those disciplines that require the movement of the whole body, such as athletics, swimming, cycling or brisk walking. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that you be disciplined and get at least 45 minutes of physical activity every day to lose weight.

Healthy food: It is possible to eliminate fat from this area and from any other when, in addition to moving your body with exercise, you accompany it with a diet free of fats, fried foods, sugars, among others. Increase the consumption of fruits, green tea, water and foods rich in fiber and protein.

Lift weights: It is a good plan because when you lift weight, you will work your muscle mass, at the same time that you will activate the metabolism to facilitate the elimination of fat. The only thing you have to do is follow a weight training routine three times a week.

Wear clothes tailored to you: Ok, this tip doesn’t get rid of lower back fat, but it does help you feel more comfortable. If you are aware of the problem it causes, put on some jeans very tight, it’s time to buy one size larger or opt for those that are high-waisted. They are wonderful!

Before starting any diet or exercise, it is recommended that you visit specialists in both branches, particularly if you have any health problems or injuries. Also, it is not a bad idea that you undergo a general medical check-up. What you must be aware of is that at the beginning you must be careful to gradually increase the revolutions.