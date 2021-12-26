5 mistakes not to make to choose the right one

Internal absorbent: 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing the most suitable one. Here are some valuable tips for a more informed use!

They are precious allies of daily comfort. They make us feel comfortable even when we are away from home. They are small, discreet and easily fit in a handbag. What are we talking about? Obviously some sanitary towels!

On the market there are various types: with or without wings, long or short, for day and night, inside or to be applied on the slip. The external absorbents are the most used and ensure perfect hygiene for many hours.

However, with a heavy menstrual cycle, in some particular situations it would be better to use a tampon, which is a valid alternative for those who can’t stand the classic sanitary napkin, which can even move.

Internal buffers basically have three advantages: they are small, slip in comfortably and absorb easily for hours. Their use, however, must be a conscious use! In this article we want to focus on 5 very common mistakes to avoid when choosing (and using) tampons correctly. If you know them you avoid them, find out immediately what they are!

Internal absorbent: 5 mistakes to avoid when using it

Tampons, also called tampons, are comfortable at the seaside, in the gym, in the swimming pool, when practicing outdoor sports and even when wearing a more particular suit. Many brides, for example, choose this type of sanitary napkin to be more comfortable on their wedding day.

The pads are very comfortable but must be used with full knowledge of the facts. It is a question of having small precautions which, however, can avoid serious problems. Here are the 5 most common mistakes not to make!

Apply them infrequently – An unforgivable mistake that can pose a serious health risk. Try to follow the directions on the sales package as much as possible. It is usually also written how often to change the pad. Never use the same applicator several times; Insert them quickly – You have to take your time, especially if you have recently been using tampons and you still have to work with them. Here’s how you need to proceed: gently insert the tampon into the vagina, until the fingers pushing it up touch the body. With your index finger, push the entire inner tube into the outer one: by doing this, the tampon will position itself correctly; Store them in the wrong place – We often keep them in the bag for weeks or in the bathroom, under the sink. Absolutely wrong! The tampons must always be kept in the sales package, in a suitable place away from heat and humidity; Use them beyond the expiration date – A bad habit! Just like any other product, tampons also have a shelf life and you have to take that into account. Of course, we are not talking about a strict deadline like that of alimony, but it should not be ignored. If you do, you assume the risk of using a product that is no longer intact; Give up tampons to protect virginity – This is a false myth to dispel! Tampons cannot compromise virginity in any way. We said it a few lines above: tampons are small, short and do not cause any problems. So rest assured if you have decided to use them!

These are the 5 mistakes to avoid in order to use tampons correctly. We advise you to focus on quality and, above all, certified products. Always rely on big brands and avoid offers with too discounted prices, behind which poor products could be hidden.

Also remember that hygiene is key. Always wash your hands before and after applying tampon. This good habit helps prevent infections in a very delicate area such as that of the genitals.

Follow the advice we have given you and you will feel more comfortable and safe wearing everything from Brazilians to thongs through thongs, swimsuits, miniskirts, super tight leggings and so on.

When used correctly, the tampon will become your best beauty ally and you will no longer be able to do without it. The tampon has no age: therefore, always have time to change your habits and to abandon the traditional tampon. You will appreciate all the advantages of this choice, trust us!