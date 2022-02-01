5 mistakes to avoid and 5 useful tips to follow

At the end of January, we risk abandoning our good resolutions for the new year: if one of these is the desire to resume an active and healthy lifestyle, read this article to discover some tips from Federica Constantini on how to modulate our diet and activities sporty!

When we feel the desire to start physical activity or getting back in shape after periods of sedentary lifestyle, we risk relying on too restrictive diets or ineffective records for our lifestyle, with the frustrating consequence of failing to achieve any of our goalsdespite the best efforts. For these reasons, we confronted the food blogger and fitness coach Federica Constantini to have tips on how to experience nutrition and sport in a healthy way!

Who is Federica Constantini?

Federica Constantini is a former Italian national figure skating athlete: now she deals with nutrition and lifestyle through the Federica Fitness Library portal of the editorial group Desserts Without Butter.

The Federica Fitness Library and the first digital ebook library entirely dedicated to the world of fitness. Federica Constantini interacts with the community by supporting it constantlyand his presence and availability create a shared knowledge on the subject. The subscription allows you to access the entire catalogconsisting of workouts and recipes entirely dedicated to fitness, with a new section dedicated to Yoga recently inaugurated.

Furthermore, Federica is also author of a series of ebooks on the subject: each of these focuses on a specific type of food, such as energy bars, protein muffins and salads, offering suggestions for preparation and information on the properties of the ingredients.

Federica Constantini’s 5 useful tips

1. Do not do “do it yourself” diets, but always rely on a professional figure who will know how to best study a personalized program for you.

2. Feed your body well: it is not necessary a particular supplement or a restrictive diet, but a correct and healthy balanced diet that provides our body with all the nutrients it needs.

3. Eat at regular times. In this way the body will have a constant energy supply and will be able to adapt and better manage the digestion of food.

4. Exercise taking into account that at least 2 hours must pass after your last meal.

5. Remember to drink enough and replenish fluids at the end of the workout. In case of intense training, you can also add mineral salts.

The 5 mistakes to avoid according to Federica Costantini

1. Do not eliminate carbohydrates: they are a source of energy and are indispensable for our body. So do not be anxious about carbohydrates and be wary of diets in which they are not allowed.

2. Never skip breakfast. The intake of carbohydrates and proteins at breakfast is important because it affects the whole course of the day. If we take a small amount of it we will run the risk of having blood sugar peaks and therefore attention and concentration will drop and we will tend to feel tired and exhausted more easily.

3. Don’t worry about the balance. Weight is a number influenced by many factors. To check your route, I recommend that you take measurements and take front and back photos every month, and then compare them with the previous month.

4. Eat the right food without ever exaggerating: when we eat too much, our bodies get tired. If we do physical activity we must certainly replenish something more with nutrition, but without overdoing it.

5. Rest is part of the training. We try not to exercise more than 5 times a week. The body needs rest at least two days a week to achieve the goals we have set ourselves.