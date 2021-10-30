5 mistakes you didn’t notice in the film with Sylvester Stallone

Tonight on Canale Nove is back on TV Rocky II, the second chapter of the famous saga with Sylvester Stallone dedicated boxer of Italian-American origins who, after meeting Apollo Creed, now seems sure he will never return to the ring. Let’s find together some mistakes made during the film.

Shortly after the start of the film, Paulie is invited by a nurse to go out, she asks Rocky for an autograph for his son. Rocky signs with the right, although it is repeated often and willingly that the boxer is actually a left-handed . The same mistake is made when Rocky signs another autograph on a boy’s chalk on his way out of the hospital.

Over the course of the film, Rocky sells his Pontiac to Paulie, but when he leaves the house to train, miraculously the car is still in its place .

. Before returning to the ring for the rematch against Apollo, Rocky trains with a lot, throwing punches with only his left arm, as the right is tied to improve his performance with the non-dominant arm. In reality, however, the boxer being a left-handed he should train like this with his left arm tied .

. During the preparation of the meeting, another mistake concerns the character of Apollo. This slams his fists as his trainer tries to charge him. Looking at the scene carefully, we notice that at first Apollo’s hands are both bandaged but subsequently, only one of the two hands appears bandaged .

. At the end of the film when Rocky is about to step into the ring to begin his bout with Apollo, one of the shots is possible to see one of the cameramen who is filming the scene from another angle.

