Do you have a Xiaomi mobile? Discover the 5 MIUI tricks that hardly anyone knows.

MIUI is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Android customization layers today and the main reason for the success of this software layer is that it has a lot of really useful features.

The number of functions that MIUI hides in its entrails is such that it is almost impossible to know them all. For this reason, today we come to talk about The 5 MIUI tricks that only the most advanced users know.

Next, we are going to explain, step by step, how you can apply these simple but interesting tricks. These tricks will allow you protect your privacyedit your screenshots, listen to music videos with the screen off or save battery, among other utilities.

Activate Second Space

One of the best and also the most unknown functions of MIUI is the Second Space, a utility that allows you to create different profiles in each of which you can have different applications. This is something really useful, especially if you use your personal mobile for work, since it allows you to have a space with all the applications you use to work.

To activate this functionality you just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the app drawer of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone

open the app Security

Scroll down and tap on the option second space

Click on the option Activate the Second space to create a new profile

Edit your screenshots before sharing them

It is usual that you often take screenshots to share them with your friends and family through messaging clients and, in this sense, MIUI has a very useful function that will allow you blur parts of the image that reveal sensitive information you don’t want to share.

The image blur tool allows you to not only blur an image, but also crop the screenshot or write on it.

To blur your screenshots you just have to carry out the following actions:

Take a screenshot

Tap on the minimized screen that appears in the upper right

that appears in the upper right On the bottom select the first button on the right

Blur parts of the image that you don’t want them to be seen

that you don’t want them to be seen Finally, click on the button Keep

Play music with the screen off

One of the most hidden MIUI tricks and the one I use the most on a daily basis is the one that allows me play the sound of any video with the screen off. Thanks to this function you can listen to youtube music with screen off without the need to pay for the Premium subscription.

To activate this function on your mobile with MIUI You just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the Settings from your terminal

from your terminal Enter the section special functions

Click on the option video toolbox

Activate this functionality by clicking on the switch in the section video tools

Add YouTube or any other video app in the option Manage video apps

Share the screen of your smartphone with any Smart TV or computer

Another of the hidden functions of MIUI is a tool that allows you to transmit the screen of your terminal to any smart TV or PC. This functionality was already present in previous versions of MIUI, but as of MIUI 12 the Chinese giant has updated it with new features.

Thus, the new version of this functionality allows you to hide both your sensitive data so that it does not show when touched, such as notifications and incoming calls and minimize the screen while you’re sharing it to, like this, keep using other apps in the meantime.

To use this functionality of MIUI You just have to carry out a few simple actions:

Access the Settings of your mobile

of your mobile Enter the section connect and share

Click on the option To emit

Activate this function by clicking on the switch that appears in the upper right

Click on the option To accept to agree to the terms and conditions of the service

to agree to the terms and conditions of the service Give permissions to this function to access the location of your smartphone

Once this is done, your mobile will start looking for nearby devices with which to share the screen

You must bear in mind that, to use this function, both the mobile and the television or computer must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network

Activate extreme battery saving mode

Finally, the last MIIU trick that only the most expert users know is the extreme battery saving mode, a feature that will be very useful when you have a low battery on your mobile and you have a long day ahead of you, since increases battery life by up to 25%.

What this extreme battery saving mode does is restrict most apps and features that consume power to reduce the performance of the terminal and, thus, that this rest as long as possible.

This means that after activating this extreme battery saving mode you will only be able to use basic functions such as calls or SMSbut since the Internet connection will still be active, you will be able to enable some apps you need to keep using like WhatsApp or Telegram.

To activate the extreme battery saving mode, you just have to perform the following steps:

Access the Settings of your smartphone

of your smartphone Enter the section Battery and performance

Click on the switch that is located to the right of the option Extreme battery saving and click on To accept

