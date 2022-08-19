5 moisturizing beauty products that contain coconut

Coconut oil has become a superfood and beauty elixir. Its popularity took off after many Hollywood stars confessed to using this vegetable product to take care of their health, skin and hair. Although abusing a certain ingredient is never good, we will tell you which are our favorite products that contain coconut.

Gwyneth Paltrow opened the ban and sparked (once again) the debate. “I use coconut oil a lot. I put it on my face, on my skin and use it for cooking.” Until then, all good. But the actress complicated things when she began to explain one of the most questioned uses of her. “I just started using it for oil pulling, which is holding it in your mouth for about 20 minutes. It’s supposed to be good for oral health and teeth whitening.” he claimed.

After her, many other celebrities revered the use of this oil. Miranda Kerr shouted from the rooftops that she added it to her salads and to her smoothies, that she even used it to moisturize her skin and that “not a single day went by without him”. Suki Waterhouse confessed that she applied it to her hair and that when she felt her skin like “a stone” he used it on his face. And Emma Stone uses it as a make-up remover to avoid allergic reactions.

The properties of coconut in cosmetics

The main benefits of coconut are in its seed, which, when it reaches maturity, contains many vitamins, minerals and trace elements. In turn, it provides us with calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, selenium, iodine, zinc, fluorine, manganese and other elements.

The vitamin E it contains is a powerful antioxidant that prevents premature aging of the skin, and its proteins repair tissues and contribute to cell health.

The medium chain fatty acids it contains help to restore the skin’s neutral Ph, eliminate fat and excess sebum and leave the skin hydrated and beautiful.

For the lips it is very good since it restores hydration levels much better than other products that we usually use such as Vaseline.

In addition, it can be used as a natural sunscreen, since it blocks 20% of UVA rays.

Super moisturizing coconut cosmetics

Koconoi All in One Magic Coconut Energetic

It is an ideal cream as it has multiple uses: bath cream, body moisturizer, face cream… It is enriched with coconut butter, shea butter and cocoa butter.

Be Natural Virgin Coconut Oil

Achieving hydrated, repaired and shiny hair is possible with Virgin Oil Restoring Oil from Be Natural. With organic virgin coconut oil as a star ingredient, its benefits are immediate. Strengthened hair fiber, sealed ends and zero frizz.

Room Code Coconut & Soy Hair Conditioner

Taking care of our hair in the shower can now be done in a sustainable way, and you can save water with solid products such as the Solid Coconut & Soy Conditioner from Salad Code. In addition, its coconut content repairs, nourishes and strengthens the most damaged and weak hair. Onion extract, on the other hand, will prevent hair loss and stimulate growth.

Koconoi Energetic Eye Contour

This formula is based on Monoï Oil and Noni Extract, the perfect combination to nourish and hydrate the skin. It also contains coconut oil, which is ultra moisturizing and rich in vitamin E.

