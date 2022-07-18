5 Moments With Bad CGI In Marvel Studios Movies

We are used to Marvel Studios series and movies having great visual effects, but there are some scenes that are embarrassing.

Marvel Studios movies and CGI

The CGI (short for Computer-Generated Imagery) is a three-dimensional imaging technique that is often used in Hollywood movies. One of the studies that heavily uses the CGI is Marvel Studios, being able to say that all his films use it, something evident since recreating the powers of the characters or locations of the publisher would be excessively complicated to do through practical effects. Of course, the results of these digital effects vary, and while most are very good and close to reality, others are uneven and very bad.

Curiously, bad CGI is more noticeable in more recent Marvel Studios series and movies, with numerous fan complaints on social media about the appearance of Marvel’s digital protagonist. She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk or some scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder. In part it can be justified by the work overload of outsourced visual effects companies that, after the pandemic, have found themselves with many projects with pre-set release dates and little time to work on them. But in previous projects there are also examples of scenes with a finish that leaves a lot to be desired. then you We leave 5 examples of bad CGI in Marvel movies.

Captain Marvel – Goose in Zero Gravity

Together with the Skrulls and the kreethere was another alien race that appeared in Captain Marvel. It’s about the flerkenspecifically of Goose. Although the adorable little creature looked and acted mostly like an ordinary cat, she was actually a deadly alien.

Since the creature was going to travel to space, it would have to go through many things in the film that the producers could not do with a real-life cat. This, coupled with the fact that Brie Larson is actually allergic to cats, it made Goose a largely CG entity.

Unfortunately, this was painfully obvious at times. When she just walked and brushed against the legs of Nick Fury there was no problem, but when it was floating in space, for example, it was clearly a product of CGI.

Although no one expected it to be a real cat floating around, it was quite shocking and forced the audience to feel disconnected from the film, at least for that moment when it seemed so artificial.

Avengers: Infinity War – Bruce’s head on the Hulkbuster

One of the greatest challenges and achievements of the UCM in terms of CGI has been bringing the Incredible Hulk to life. The Jade Giant has changed a lot over the years, both in terms of acting and appearance, but has always been brought to the big screen in impressive fashion.

The irony is that it was when the green guy didn’t want to show his face that the franchise had problems with Bruce Banner’s CGI to dry. After having to create Hulk for so many years, this should have been relatively straightforward, but it was possibly the worst look the character has ever had.

With the Hulk refusing to come out in Infinity War, Bruce Banner was confined to the armor hulk buster of Tony for the battle of Wakanda. As the team was devastated at the loss of half the battlefield, Bruce stood out like a dagger in the back.

The Hulkbuster armor was impressive, but the head of Mark Ruffalo it seemed to float above it rather than convincingly be a part of it, making it hard to look at. She took away from the solemn moment the seriousness that she deserved from her, since instead of mourning the loss of characters like bucky, T’Challa Y Visionaudiences noticed how lame the CGI was.

Black Panther – The final fight between T’Challa and Killmonger

Black Panther it’s a fantastic installment Marvel Cinematic Universecentered on the fight between one of the franchise’s strongest protagonists and the most compelling villain not named Thanos.

However, despite the relevance and shock of their differences throughout the film, it all came down to an incredible CGI fist fight in the Mount BashengaY Marvel Studios it just didn’t do the rest of the movie justice.

While T’Challa Y Killmonger took their fight to the heart of the mountain, both protected by their suits, which weren’t the most stellar CGI in the world to begin with, the magnetic train tracks affected the nanotech, which meant parts of the vibranium armor disappeared, leaving revealing the skin beneath.

The entire battle was overshadowed by how bad it looked, and by the glaring shortcomings of the CGI. This put a sour note on what was overall another MCU hit, but it could have been so much better with an ending that wasn’t so CGI-based that it just wasn’t up to snuff. Without a doubt, this hurt the rest of the film.

Avengers: Endgame – Pepper Potts in the Rescue Armor

In this list are examples of CGI that is somewhat limited for its time, CGI that has been done much better in other instances of the MCU, and some CGI that just has no explanation as to why it’s so bad. Then there’s the CGI that looks like someone forgot to do it.

the final battle of Avengers: Endgame brought almost every living hero to the battlefield to fight against Thanos and his army of thousands, and it’s fair to say that much of it was due to the CGI. For most, it was great, but there was one moment in particular that left fans scratching their heads.

For the first time, Pepper Potts dressed in armor Bailing out that Tony did for her, and the power couple had a wonderful time battling a horde of attackers back to back. However, there was a small problem: Pepper wasn’t pointing at anything.

Yes, there was a lot going on in this battle, but leaving out one particular objective seems like something that should have been caught relatively early in the production process. Putting anything in there would have been better than nothing.

Eternals – Pip the troll

For the most part, Eternals it was just awesome. The photography was spectacular. deviantsAlthough woefully underdeveloped for villains, they were hauntingly beautiful, and the detail of the titular aliens’ unique and varied powers was incredible.

The movie has received its fair share of criticism since its release, but one aspect no one can touch is the visuals. However, this was all before the opening credits. After them, the same cannot be said.

While Makkari, Thena Y drug they flew through space Domethey were joined by two newcomers to the UCM. Naturally, the focus was on the interpretation of Harry Styles of starfoxAnd luckily it was. pip the troll appeared next to Erosand it was breathtakingly painful to watch.

Marvel Studios has been successful with the casting, since Patton Oswald is clearly the perfect voice for such a character, but how did they allow and Chloe Zhao that he looked so poor? This CGI would have looked dated 20 years ago. Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Y The Fellowship of the Ring they had trolls in 2001, and both seemed much more convincing than this one from 2021.

In case the character has a larger role in the future of the MCU, which doesn’t seem so certain, Marvel Studios needs to improve his aesthetic.