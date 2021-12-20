5 months free as a gift to some lucky Gold members

Tech

You would do well to check the message box on your Xbox, since Microsoft seems to be in the mood for gifts. Many Gold members are getting a very special one …

As reported on the net, a few hours ago Microsoft started sending a gift to “All-Star Gold member”, that is to Xbox Live Gold subscribers deemed particularly deserving. The gift in question consists of a code valid for the redemption of 5 months to Xbox Game Pass or to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (varies from message to message). The Redmond house is sending the messages directly to the Xboxes of those concerned. Delivered codes can be redeemed by January 2022 e they are not transferable or exchangeable.

The selection criteria are not yet clear, in any case it seems that to be eligible you must be a Gold member and not have an active Game Pass subscription. Check the messages on your Xbox, you never know …

Xbox Game Pass, meanwhile, continues to expand without brakes: Thursday, December 16 received 10 games in one fell swoop, among which the absolute novelty The Gunk and other titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch and Broken Age stand out.

