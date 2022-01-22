5 months of filming for the craziest cast of Christopher Nolan’s career

After Josh Hartnett joins the Oppenheimer cast, the first information on the production of the new, highly anticipated film written and directed by the acclaimed director arrives. Christopher Nolan.

According to a new document leaked online in these hours (you can see it at the bottom), filming of Oppenheimer they will start next month and run until June: the timing would be perfectly in line with the release date announced by Universal (summer 2023) and if the program were to be respected – and, above all, the pandemic decided to save production – it would be five months of work for the most impressive cast of Christopher Nolan’s career.

In case you are left behind with the updates, in the new film from the author of Inception and Tenet Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenehimer, the father of the hydrogen bomb; together with him they will be there Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh like Jean Tatlock (a member of the Communist Party of the United States who also ended up having an affair with Robert), Matt Damon as Leslie Groves (the director of the Manhattan Project), Robert Downey Jr. in the role of President of the Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss e Benny Safdie in that of Edward Teller, who along with Strauss teamed up with FBI director J. Edgar Hoover to destroy Oppenheimer’s credibility. To these names there is from then add that of Rami Malek, present in the cast in a currently unknown role.

It is said that the film will follow Oppenheimer from his early days at Harvard and Cambridge, also recounting the period in Germany where he studied theoretical physics, and then that in Berkeley, California, where he founded the main American school of theoretical physics. Despite being a biopic, with which Nolan and Universal will certainly aim for the 2024 Oscars, the estimated budget is 100 million dollars.

