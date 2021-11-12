5 Movie Mistakes You Didn’t Notice

Released in 1997, Titanic changed the history of cinema and consecrated the two leading actors, Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio . The film tells the maiden voyage of the ship which sailed from Southampton to New York on 10 April 1912 and sank due to a collision with an iceberg at 11.40pm on Sunday 14 April 1912. Titanic won 11 Oscars. The difficulties in completing the film were not few. The set was set up in July 1996 and the director James Cameron he worked for over six months, finishing shooting on 23 March 1997. And in the final editing there are some technical and anachronistic gaffes …

The 5 errors in the Titanic movie

1. In the scene where Rose pushes herself aft on the Titanic railing, a baby can be seen Actress tattoo on the shoulder.

2. The painting Monet’s Water Lilies appearing in the film was only completed in 1923 while the Titanic sank in 1912.

3. In the scene where Jack paints Rose with no clothes on, it can be seen hair removal under her arms, but the fashion of the time did not include this practice.

4. Rose in the rush of free Jack from the handcuffs finds an emergency ax hanging on the wall and breaks the glass to get it. But while in the first shot the glass is completely devastated, when Rose retrieves the ax it appears almost intact.

5. When Jack eventually dies his body inexplicably sinks into the waters: a poignant scene that everyone remembers but not very realistic from a scientific point of view.