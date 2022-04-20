5 movie stars who also succeed making wine 🍷

Hollywood it never ceases to amaze us. And it is that more and more stars share a new hobby behind the big screen: their passion for wine. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz or Francis Ford Coppola These are just some of the names that sound the loudest in the wine business. But they are not the only ones… The list is very long! This is the story of his wineries:

1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Instagram @mybrangelina

The list of famous winemakers is headed by one of the most iconic couples on the red carpet: “the Brangelinas”. That is, the marriage formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The actors bought the spectacular Château Miraval estate in French Provence Where did you marry. And, despite their divorce, they continue to make popular wines with appellations from the Coteaux-Varois-en-Provence and Côtes de Provence area.

Brad Pitt defends that Miraval is a wonderful and exceptional estate with which he fell in love and in which it will continue to invest to make it one of the best estates in Provence. It has 30 hectares, 926 acres of fountains and a castle from 1841 with 35 rooms and a cellar. More data? With the help of French winemaker Marc Perrin, Sting and Pink Floyd have recorded on it and its rosé Muse de Miraval achieved a record bid in one of its charity auctions, of 2,600 euros! You have it on Amazon:

amazon

Bottle of Miraval Rosado 2018 from the cellars of Brad Pitt and Angelina, for €31.99

PURCHASE

2. Francis Ford Coppola

The director of “The Godfather” has spent years combining cinema with the production of wine in his The Francis Ford Coppola Winery in the Californian county of Sonoma. Committed to the environment, all the processes of the winery are backed by sustainability audits, the same ones that also sign the wines created.

Among these stands out a champagne in honor of his daughter, the Sofia Blanc de Blancs. According to her networks, this sparkling wine was born when Sofia was little: “Francis promised her daughter that one day she would make her own champagne for her wedding.” And here it is. On Amazon you will find some proposals like this:

amazon

Diamond Zinfandel Red Wine (750 ml) from The Francis Ford Coppola Winery. Price €18.89

PURCHASE

3. Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Díaz, for her part, produces vegan wines and organic cava in Avaline, the brand he owns with the entrepreneur Katherine Power. The one in San Diego includes on its website Catalan references such as Can Ràfols i Raventós i Blanc, where a sparkling wine from Penedés with an ecological seal stands out.

Because “not consuming organic wine means drinking pesticides and who knows what else”. For this reason, it only sells pure wines, “without extras”. “What you taste in each glass of Avaline is the pure grape and deliciousa”, defends the protagonist of “Something about Mary”.

4. Diane Keaton

Actress Diane Keaton, Woody Allen’s muse par excellence, has been producing wine since 2015 behind the brand The Keatons. But do not think that it is just any wine, it also has a peculiarity: encourages you to drink it with ice. And not only that, but alsoThe bottle is screw-plate, without cork! But don’t worry, because everything has its explanation.

When he lived in New York, in his beginnings, he took refuge in a hot room without air conditioning and the glasses of red wine with ice were his salvation. This is Diane Keaton’s wine. An unassuming drink perfect for cooling off on a summer day.

Related article Quick guide to pairing wine and cheese

5.Sarah Jessica Parker

Another essential name on the list is Sarah Jessica Parker. The protagonist of Sex and the City partnered with the New Zealand winery Invivo in 2019 to create a line of wines of her own that she baptized as Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Collection. The X is his signature on social networks and the blue color of the label, imagine: his favorite shade of his shoe line.

This wine can’t be her anymore! By the way, he has painted it herself. It started with a Sauvignon Blanc and, given its success, was encouraged with a more complex French rosé and elegant. What will be next?