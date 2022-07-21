5 movies about dogs to celebrate them in their day

The world dog day It emerges as an initiative and a way to raise awareness about the immense number of canines that are abandoned and homeless. In order to encourage the adoption and care of these beautiful pets that love to provide unconditional love to their owners.

And the cinema loves dogs because there are countless movies where these are protagonistsThey make us laugh and cry and fill our hearts with joy. For this reason, and to celebrate them on their special day, we propose some films that exactly represent all these feelings. And if you haven’t seen them yet, now is the time.

101 Dalmatians

Also known as The night of cold noses is a animated film dating from 1961. A classic of children’s cinema but that no adult refuses to see. The story introduces us to Pongo and Perdita, a Dalmatian couple who lives with their puppies and their owners, Roger and Anita. But the happiness of this great family is threatened by Cruella de Vil, a ruthless woman who wants to make a Dalmatian fur coat for herself.

101 Dalmatians meant a big change in animation for Disney.

Without a doubt, this is a classic. Disney that gave life to the version everyone knows, the 1996 live-action movie starring Glenn Close and which was later followed by its sequel in 2000. It is available on Disney Plus.

Marley and Me

Leaving the animated genre, we enter this dramatic comedy starring Owen Wilson Y Jennifer Aniston. These play a newly married couple who decide to move to Florida and start their married life. With the idea of ​​having a child but with many doubts and uncertainties, they decide to adopt a dog. Soon, the problems of both plus the presence of the dog, will make their lives change forever. The movie can be seen on Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime Video.

Always by your side

If what you like is dramaWell, this movie is for you. Always by your side follows the story of Hachiko, a dog that every morning he accompanies his owner to the train station and every afternoon he waits for him to welcome him. But the happy routine is soon altered by a great misfortune.

Without a doubt, this is a film that will make you cry even more knowing that it is Based on a true story. It features performances by Richard Gere, Joan Allen Y Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa. It is available in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

Always by your side shows us a beautiful and sad friendship between dog and man.

the reason to be with you

Another title starring dogs that we cannot miss. Although it has its sad aspects, it is also a very beautiful and hopeful film. The story follows a dog, who tries to discover what his purpose in life is. In this way, we see him transit and reincarnate in different families bringing love and joy to their lives.

The film stars Josh Gad, who puts his voice to the dog protagonist of the story. To him, they add Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, among others. The film is available at Star Plus in Latin America and in AppleTV+ in Spain.

the secret life of pets

And to close this beautiful list, we propose another animated title but without a doubt you cannot miss it. Released in 2016, it follows the story of Max, a dog who lives in New York with his owner Katie. When she’s gone to work, Max hangs out with the neighbor pets, but one day, everything changes when Katie comes home with another dog, Duke. Soon, Max and Duke will have to face their differences, when they get lost in the big city and live a great adventure trying to return to their owner.

The moment most longed for by pets, the arrival of their owner.

Undoubtedly it is a very fun bet for all ages, and the good thing is that we will not only see dogs, but a wide variety of pets. It features the voices of kevin hart, Louis CK, eric stonestreet, Jenny Slate, among others. There is a sequel released in 2019. In Spain it is available at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y HBO Max, while in Latin America it is available in Clear Video.

