5 movies about sinister islands in streaming – El Financiero

In the last week, a movie recently added to Netflix has positioned itself and remained in the top 10 of the platform and has not given way; its story is as mysterious as its name, and it is also based on real events: The Mystery of the Lighthouse.

The official synopsis advances the following: “On an island off the Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers disappear without a trace. Inspired by the true story of the mystery of Flannan Island. This site is located off the west coast of Scotland, and is best known for the mysterious disappearance of its guardians in the early 1900s.

When mystery, fiction and real events are mixed, a ‘winning combo’ is created, which manages to capture the attention of viewers. An element that usually works when we want to invoke suspense, are the islands; those places of very limited extension and without sufficient resources to survive.

Next we present you five films about mysterious and sinister islandsso that this weekend you are marathoning watching some of these productions.

sinister islands movies

Fantasy Island (2020)

In Spanish it is called La Isla de la Fantasia, and it is a film based on the famous series of the same name from the seventies by Genne Levitt, although it gives the story a twist towards terror and suspense. It was released two years ago, and despite receiving a not so positive review, it achieved good numbers at the box office.

The film stars Lucy Hale, Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Jimmy Yang, Portia Doubleday and Ryan Hansen. You can see it through HBO Max.

The official synopsis recites the following: “After winning a contest, a group of young people arrive at an exclusive resort on an island paradise that offers visitors the chance to fulfill their most secret fantasies. But as their host, Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) warns them, every fantasy has its price.”

The Island (2005)

The title in Spanish is La Isla, and one of the things that stands out most about this film is the team that makes it up. At the head is the filmmaker Michael Bay, who served as director and producer, while the cast is made up of personalities such as Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Djimon Hounsou, Sean Bean, Steve Buscemi, Ben Tolpin, Wendy Haines and Michael Clarke Duncan, to name a few.

In the mid-21st century, Lincoln Six-Echo (Ewan McGregor) and Jordan Two-Delta (Scarlett Johansson) reside in a seemingly utopian but isolated facility. In a world where we seek to live forever, the Island is a futuristic hope.

Everyone hopes to achieve that dream: to be the chosen one to go to paradise (in this case, the Island). The problem is that paradise is not really what everyone thinks it is. With the passage of time, Lincoln discovers a mystery that threatens the balance of the Island and that everything in its existence is a lie, but the real emotion begins right here”, can be read in the official synopsis.

The Island is found available to stream on HBO Maxand lasts approximately two hours and 16 minutes.

Shutter Island (2010)

The title in Spanish is La Isla Siniestra, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who makes a great partnership with director Martin Scorsese and once again they work together. The rest of the cast is made up of Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson and Jackie Earle Haley, to name a few.

“When a federal marshal arrives at a confinement for the criminally insane, what begins as a routine investigation quickly turns sinister,” reads the synopsis provided by Netflix, platform where you can watch this movie.

The production is based on the homonymous novel written by Dennis Lehane, published in 2003.

Black Island (2021)

Its original title is Schwarze Insel (La Isla Negra in Spanish), and it is one of the most recent productions in terms of suspense films developed on an island; It premiered six months ago.

If you want to see this tape you can do it from Netflix, since it is an original production of the platform. The cast includes Hanns Zischler, Nicole Mercedes Müller, Alice Dwyer, Sammy Scheuritzel, Lisa Carline Hofer, Philip Froissant, Katja Geist, Katharina Schütz, Charlotte Crome, Ilknur Boyraz, Altamasch Noor and Caroline Kiesewetter.

“A seemingly peaceful island holds secrets that endanger an orphan when he gets too close to a mysterious new teacher,” reads Netflix’s description.

Old (2021)

In Spanish, this film is titled Viejos, and like the previous one, it has been released for less than a year (July 23, 2021 through Universal Pictures) and managed to raise 90.1 million dollars when its initial budget was 18 millions.

It is inspired by the graphic novel Castillo de Arena, by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, published in 2010, and a striking aspect is that this American production has Mexican talent, since it stars Gael García Bernal; He is joined in the cast by Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mckenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Embeth Davidtz and Rufus Sewell.

During a vacation on a tropical island that seems like paradise, a family begins to realize that on the beach chosen to relax for a few hours, some anomalies occur… they age rapidly, reducing their lives to a single day.

A peculiarity of this film is that it is found on platforms such as Apple TV and Clarovideo, but it is not included in the subscription; if you want to see it, you will have to pay rent.