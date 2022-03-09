5 movies directed by and starring women to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

In commemoration of a very special date, here we bring you a list of feature films that you cannot miss on the platforms.

This March 8 marks a new International Women’s Day, whose main objective is to raise the voice of the struggle for equality and justice. It is nothing new that the film industry has historically been a predominantly male sector, especially in hierarchical and senior management positions within the making of a feature film. Although there are names like Agnès Varda and Lina Wertmüller, they used to be exceptions until in recent decades greater recognition has been given to women’s work. That is why on this very special date we will review some films by female directors and protagonists that you must see in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

+5 movies directed by and starring women on Netflix and Prime Video

5- The dark daughter

Year: 2021

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Protagonists: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley

Plot: A college professor confronts her disturbing past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while vacationing in Italy.

Available in: NETFLIX

4- The swamp

Year: 2001

Director: Lucrezia Martel

Protagonists: Graciela Borges, Mercedes Moran, Sofia Bertolotto

Plot: A ghostly story of the decline of the Argentine middle class and the dissolution of the traditional family model.

Available in: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

3- The bookstore

Year: 2017

Director: Isabel Coixett

Protagonist: Emily Mortimer

Plot: England, 1959. A young widow living in a small English town decides, against polite and implacable neighborhood opposition, to open the first bookstore in the area, taking all the risks that this entailed.

Available in: NETFLIX

2- Little Women

Year: 2019

Director: Greta Gerwig

Protagonists: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Hadley Robinson

Plot: Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg are four sisters who traverse Massachusetts with their mother during the Civil War, taking a vacation without their itinerant evangelist father. During these vacations, teenagers discover love and the importance of family ties.

Available in: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

1- Unforgivable

Year: 2021

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Protagonist: Sandra Bullock

Plot: Released from prison after serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is reinserted into a society that refuses to forgive her past. Her only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she had to leave behind.

Available in: NETFLIX