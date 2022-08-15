5 Movies Emma Watson Starred In

Emma Watson is a British actress well known for her role as Hermionein the Harry Potter tapes, however, throughout his career, has participated in other productions cinematographic that worth knowing. Find out what it is.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

Ballet Shoes

This movie it is set in 1930 in an orphanage in London, where three friends; Pauline (Emma Watson)Petrova (Yasmine Paige) and Posy Fossil (Lucy Boynton) they become sistersafter they are taken by Professor Guman eccentric paleontologist.

Though the future of the girls seems to be promisingthe situation is complicated when gum disappears suddenly, leaving the young no money to live. This 2007 film is based on the homonymous novel by Noel Streatfield and was directed by Sandra Goldbach.

The advantages of being invisible

Charlie (Logan Lerman) is an introverted student who arrives at a new school, where see how life goes from his trench. until becomes friend of two very popular students, Sam (Emma Watson) Y Patrick (Ezra Miller) who will give him another meaning to adolescencethrough different adventures.

Along with his new friends, Charlie will understand what it means to become an adultbut you’ll also discover new music, start partying and even will have the opportunity to fall in love. The film was released in 2012, it was directed by Stephen Chbosky and won Emma Watson a People’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama.

Cologne

Daniel (Daniel Bruhl) and Lena (Emma Watson) they are a young couple meeting visiting Chilebut, for different reasons, are involved in the coup that this country experienced 1973. So Daniel is kidnapped unexpectedly and Lena decides to look for him in the most incognito corners, until it reaches Colonia Dignidad.

when lena discover Daniel’s whereaboutsfigures out that her boyfriend is trapped in a detention and torture centerso will do everything possible to rescue him. The suspenseful thriller premiered in 2016 and was directed by Florian Gallenberger.

Do not miss it!

Al Pacino: films that immortalized one of the best actors

James Caan: the actor’s greatest hits

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is a live action adaptation of the classic tale that tells the story of Bella (Emma Watson), a young dreamer who lives with his inventor father and for whom he sacrifices, when he finds out that he has been taken as prisoner in a castle, guarded by a beast. During her stay, the young woman discovers a series of peculiarities allowing you to experience a more comfortable stay.

This film featured Directed by Bill Condon Y gave Emma two awards: a Teen Choice Award as Best Fantasy Actress and an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Performance in a Movie.

little women

This story shows us to Amy (Florence Pugh), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Meg (Emma Watson)four sisters who are determined to experience life under its own laws, after they go to massachusetts with her mother, after the Civil War.

In that place, young women will not only discover lovealso the importance they represent family ties. Is about an adaptation of the classic by Louisa May Alcott which was directed by Greta Gerwig.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter