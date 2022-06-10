5 movies not to leave home

His House

his-house-horror-movie-netflix.jpg Netflix

“You take your ghosts everywhere” says one of the protagonists, and the phrase could not be more accurate. “His House” tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan in England who must pass the test and show that they can adapt to their new life. Directed by Remi Weekes and starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu Y matt smith. Available in Netflix.

the dark daughter

the dark daughter Netflix

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda finds herself consumed by a young mother and her daughter as she watches them on the beach. Intrigued by her attractive relationship (and by her raucous and menacing family) with her, her Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of her early motherhood. An impulsive act draws Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to confront the unconventional decisions she made as a young mother and their consequences. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaalis starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris Y dakota johnson, is nominated for Best Leading Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. Available in Netflix.

A History of Violence

A history of violence New Line Cinema

Tom Stall lives quietly with his wife and son in a small town in Indiana, where nothing almost ever happens. But one day, after preventing a robbery in his restaurant, he is not only considered a hero by everyone, but also attracts the attention of the media. In these circumstances, he receives a strange visit from someone who claims to know his past. Directed by David Cronenberg the film is starring Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello, William Hurt Y Ed Harris. Available in hbo max.

Sinister

Sinister.jpg blumhouse

A journalist travels with his family across the country to investigate terrible murders that he later turns into books. When he arrives at a house where the murder of a family has taken place, he finds a tape that reveals horrible clues that go beyond clarifying the tragedy. The 2012 film is directed by Scott Derrickson and was starred by Ethan Hawke, James Ranson, juliet rylance Y Vincent D’Onofrio. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

midsummer

Midsommar.webp A24

A down-on-his-luck American couple join some friends for Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote Swedish village. What starts out as a dream vacation to a place where the sun never sets slowly turns into a dark nightmare as the mysterious villagers invite them to participate in their disturbing holiday activities. Directed by Ari Aster was one of the surprises of 2019. It is starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor Y Will Poulter. Available in Netflix,