5 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Friday turns 56 actress Robin Wright.

The American interpreter began her career in the 1980s, appearing in the series Santa Bárbara and in the cult film The Princess Bride.

The actress has stood out in various productions during her career, in films such as Forrest Gump, Moll Flanders, Message in a Bottle, El Protegido, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Moneyball, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Congress, Wonder Woman and in Land, which he also directed.

He also stood out in the world of series, giving life to Claire Underwood in House of Cards.

He will next appear in the film Where All Light Tends to Go, in which he will star alongside Billy Bob Thornton.

On his birthday, we leave you five Robin Wright movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max

Five films by Robin Wright

Forrest Gump (HBO Max – Netflix – Amazon)

The story of Forrest, a very special man who led an extraordinary life and witnessed the most significant historical events of the second half of the 20th century, but all he wanted was to meet Jenny again. With Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright and Gary Sinise.

Wonder Woman (HBO Max)

Before becoming Wonder Woman, she used to be Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright. The sequel is also available.

The Protected (Star+)

When David is the only survivor of a train accident, his life is transformed when he is contacted by a man who makes him see that he may be indestructible. With Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Wright.

The Princess Bride (Netflix)

A peasant must overcome countless obstacles to win the heart of his beloved in this romantic fantasy. With Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin.

Earth (HBO Max)

Robin Wright stars and makes her directorial debut with this film that follows the moving story of a cosmopolitan lawyer who decides to live far from society to find a new meaning in her life.