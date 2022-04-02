5 movies that prove he is the best active actor

Michael Fassbender He is one of those actors who has been forged by interpreting radically different roles, in addition to participating in commercial blockbusters as well as in small, medium and independent films by acclaimed authors. Today, the interpreter born in the region of Heidelberg in Germany, celebrates 45 years maintaining an exciting filmography, full of characters rich in nuances. Recently, she just finished shooting killer, the long-awaited new film directed by David Fincher. But, before we are surprised again, we review 5 performances that prove he is one of the best actors of his generation:

1-’12 years a slave’ (2013)

The great winner of the Oscars in 2013it was partly thanks to the role of slaver representing Michael Fassbender. A role that was quite reminiscent of the ruthless character of Ralph Fiennes in Shindler’s List. However, the cruelty and paradoxically the love that the slaver Edwin Epps professes to Patsey (Lupita Nyong’o), make it one of the actor’s most interesting jobs.

2-‘A dangerous method’

If Viggo Mortensen is splendid as Sigmund Freud, we can think the same of Fassbender as his professional colleague Carl Jung. The conversations between the two, with the relational triangle formed around the figure of Keira Knightley, make A dangerous method in a proposal with a special chemistry.

3-‘Slow West’

When we say that Michael Fasbender has moved in multiple genres and registers, we are referring especially to independent tapes like Slow West. A wonderful western in which he plays the mysterious gunman accompanying a helpless young man by the state so that he finds his beloved.

4-‘Shame’

Eclectic, personal and with a rather shady past, this protagonist has problems beyond sex addiction. shame It was the actor’s second collaboration with director Steve McQueen. after Hunger, perhaps the first interpretation that showed that Fassbender was serious. Brandon’s looks, silences and gestures show that the talented German it can convey far beyond the abundant dialogue of other productions.

5-‘Steve Jobs’

Two biopics of Steve Jobs were released in a very short period of time, one scripted by Aaron Sorkin and another starring Ashton Kutcher, Guess which one is more interesting? Sorkin wanted to represent Apple’s business genius behind the scenes, just before delivering his incredible speeches and presentations. If with Brandon he showed a lot with very little, here the speed, ingenuity and ability to drop the wonderful lines raised by Sorkin led to a new nomination for Fassbender.