5 movies that will give you a little piece of happiness and faith in humanity – Metro World News

Though there are those who think that everything is lost and there is nothing to do to rescue happiness and faith to humanity, There are a large number of productions or stories that will make you believe in it again, so much so that there are performances by some actors that will make you feel that everything is real, that there is a lot to do, but above all they will make you feel optimistic and refreshing.

And it is that in the golden age of hollywood some filmmakers took on the task of creating the most emotional plots, those that go straight to the heart and make you wonder once again what is necessary to rescue each of the beliefs of the human being to live in a better world.

Therefore, if what you want is to spend this weekend enjoying the most exciting movies and full of scenes that remove the fibers of emotions, do not ignore these options that we present here and that will surely make you change your perspective and make you feel fulfilled and willing to be a better person.

Movies that will give you a little piece of happiness and faith to humanity

Among the movies that will make you return a bit of happiness and faith to humanity are from classics to more current stories like the ones we mention below:

Looking for happiness

This is one of the films that invites you to reflect on true happiness and how despite adversity, a family man must get ahead after becoming a widower to set a good example for his son. This plot is carried out by Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Thandiwe Newton. And although it premiered in 2007 you can watch it on Netflix.

Wonder

This is one of the most emotional movies that will make you trust humanity again, as it shows how a 10-year-old boy with facial deformities is able to deal with the reactions and comments of his schoolmates once his parents decide to reinsert him into society. It is a plot with sensitive scenes and masterfully starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic, and Jacob Tremblay.. Its official premiere was in 2017, but you can still see it on Netflix, fuboTV and Apple iTunes.

Life is Beautiful

In the Oscar ceremony in 1999, this film, which premiered in 1997, won three awards: best foreign film, best actor and best music, since its director Roberto Benigni was able to show a masterpiece of cinema. And it is that this plot shows how a family that is separated in World War II due to war conflicts, however, a father and his son manage to stay together and he makes his little one see that everything is a game and he obeys his instructions in order to survive in the midst of misfortune. You can see this production at:

me before you

This is another story that will make you reflect on life and feelings, as it focuses on showing how a girl who needs to work to support her family gets a job as a caregiver for a quadriplegic who, over time, will discover that she can believe in love again because of the care she receives from this little girl. The plot premiered in 2016, but you can enjoy it through Prime Video.

Untouchable friends

This is another movie that will make you stir the fibers of your emotions, especially since it is based on loyalty, friendship and everything that has to do with giving yourself one more chance in life. Therefore, you should not stop watching it. Its synopsis is as follows: “Its protagonists are a millionaire (Philippe) who has been left quadriplegic in an accident and the man he hires to take care of him (Driss), an immigrant from the Paris suburbs who has just been released from prison.”