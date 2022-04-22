5 movies that will inspire you to get your dream job

How many times have you thought about pursuing your dreams and you have been left with the desire? Sometimes all we need is a little inspiration and knowing where to look to find the ideal job. That is why we share with you this list of films in which their characters found happiness through work and the search for fulfillment.

And if you are looking for a job, visit the Teleperformance site and find the job of your dreams.

The Devil Wears Fashion (Dir. David Frankel, 2006)

The Devil Wears Fashion tells the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a recently graduated journalist with no interest in fashion who suddenly lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), a powerful editor at a famous fashion magazine. When Andy meets Miranda, he realizes that she is a strict, moody woman who lives by judging others by her appearance. Andy becomes obsessed with pleasing her boss in order to keep her job. However, this obsession leads her to completely change her clothes and his way of being.

Despite the odds, Andy strove to meet and exceed the expectations of his demanding boss. The situation caused him a very bad streak with his partner and with Emily, his co-worker. But despite the labor vicissitudes, Andy’s dedication and willingness to do his job well paid off. After leaving the position, Andy not only managed to earn Miranda’s respect, but it also helped him get the job he was always looking for.

So, surely after seeing The Devil Wears Fashion, you will be inspired to not stop chasing your dreams, despite adversity. In the end, every effort has a great reward. You just have to be patient.

The Incredible Life of Walter Mitty (Dir. Ben Stiller, 2013)

See the world, face dangers, cross walls, approach others, meet and feel. That is the purpose of life. Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) is an employee of Life magazine and the head of the photographic negatives department. In the monotonous moments of his life, his mind escapes through his imagination, transforming them into fantastic adventure situations. Walter’s true journey begins as the magazine finds itself in a time of transition, preparing for its digital transformation and working on the latest print edition. Renowned photographer, Sean O’Connell (Sean Penn), sends him the quintessence of his work but the negative is missing from the roll of film he received. Committed to delivering what will become the last photograph on the cover of Life and O’Connell’s most important photograph, Mitty begins to retrace the photographer’s footsteps. Daring to make that adventurous trip to which his mind has always transported him and discovering a new side of life.

The film, based on the short story The Secret Life of Walter Mitty written by James Thurber in 1939, is an inspiring story. The film takes us on a journey, from situations that make our imagination fly and through beautiful photography of amazing landscapes that show us a wonderful world that there is to discover, explore and live. We transported ourselves around the world to return to find what we were looking for in the place where we were. The film invites you to pursue your dreams; to dare to do the unimaginable; to have that job that you enjoy; to explore the world, but also to stop to see and appreciate the moments and discover the beauty of what you have and who you are.

In search of happiness (Dir. Gabriele Muccino, 2006)

Based on the true story of businessman Chris Gardner (Will Smith). Today, Gardner is a successful motivational speaker who even had a distinguished career as a stockbroker, but to get to where he is he went through numerous situations that hindered his advancement. Due to a tax problem, Chris and his son (Jaden Smith) are forced to leave their home and live on the streets for several months.

Perhaps the moment that best explains why the film invites us to pursue our dreams is the one in which Gardner’s character says the following words to his son: “Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, not even me.” . If you have a dream, keep it. If others can’t do something, they’ll tell you that you can’t either. If you want something, go for it. Spot”. Thus, we have the following message: if you think you can excel at something, do it without ever doubting your ability.

Fashion Intern (Directed by Nancy Meyers, 2015)

It tells the story of Ben (Robert De Niro), who at the age of 70 decides to apply for a position as an intern at About a Fit, an online clothing company. Little by little, the man begins to establish a friendship with Jules (Anne Hathaway), the CEO of the company. Also, he learns that it is never too late to start a new project.

The film encourages you to follow your dreams because it allows you to connect with the stories of its protagonists. We are not only infected by the enthusiasm and energy of Ben, who despite his age and having recently come out of retirement, has an immense passion for his work and his life. It also highlights Jules’ situation: he formed his own company from scratch, based on an idea he had and trusted. The above leaves us with two main messages: fight to materialize your ideas and, whatever you do, do it with passion.

Almost Famous (Dir. Cameron Crowe, 2000)

With dreams of becoming a great journalist, William (Patrick Fugit) does everything possible to convince the editors of Rolling Stone magazine that he is the best option to cover the Stillwater group’s musical tour. Despite his young age, his remarkable inexperience, and his mother’s refusal, William’s passion will make him part of a roadtrip that will change his life, at the time in which he will meet the first and great love of his life. : the unforgettable Penny Lane (Kate Hudson).

There is nothing more inspiring than the passion and drive of William (Patrick Fugit). That enormous desire of his to become a journalist will show us that there are no impossible things when it comes to fulfilling your dreams. Neither your inexperience nor your age are an impediment to achieving your goals. If everything goes well, you will live the greatest experience of your life and, by the way, you will fall in love forever.

After seeing these movies and knowing their stories, it will be difficult for you not to want to look for the job of your dreams. Find what you are looking for without leaving your home and join a diverse and exciting environment. Discover right now the opportunities that Teleperformance offers you and be part of industries such as technology, aviation, automotive, fashion, consumer and banking. What are you waiting for?