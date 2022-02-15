5 movies that will make you say: luckily I’m single!

If you’ve overdosed on romantic comedies, just broke up or like the idea of ​​seeing movies that confirm how less complicated life is as a single, read on for our Top 5 Movies to See in Happy Solitude.

Story of a wedding

Why it’s worth seeing: the film portrays the fears and frustrations of a couple with a child who is divorcing, amidst court scenes, quarrels and home visits by a social worker.

Available streaming on Netflix

A theatrical director and his actress wife, once happily married, embark on a long and exhausting divorce, which confronts them with their limits and the necessary sacrifices they will have to deal with. An intense and engaging portrait of the breakup of a marriage and of a family that stays together.

Blue Valentine

Why it is worth seeing: the film tells an overwhelming love story that then falls apart. The couple’s quarrels are made even more distressing by the constant flashbacks of their happiest moments.

Married for several years, Cindy (Michelle Williams) and Dean (Ryan Gosling) go through a critical phase in their marriage. Trying to overcome the problems, they will try to recover those emotions and that vitality that had made them fall in love in a succession of memories between past and present. The romantic and antiromantic Blue Valentine by Derek Cianfrance tells a unique but universal love story, with a simple but intense narrative approach, alternating the now marked present and ineluctable destiny with the past and with all the potential of a love that is born.

If you leave me I delete you

Why it is worth seeing: the film tells the end of a love and the need to erase all memories of the ex. This sci-fi classic starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey focuses on post-breakup grief.

In a future where there is a system to erase bad memories, two boyfriends, Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, are separating. In order not to suffer, they decide to use the services of the Lacuna laboratories.

500 days together

Why it is worth seeing: it is a romantic comedy at times melancholy that tells of the not always easy relationships between two people, especially if one does not reciprocate the other’s feelings.

Available streaming on Disney +

In this bizarre romantic comedy about love and fate, a young greeting card writer desperately, hopelessly searches for the girl of his dreams. His new colleague, Summer Finn, may be “the one”. But the 500 days of their unusual relationship show how the path to happiness can be unpredictable, uncontrollable and incredibly fun!

The revenge of the losers

Why it is worth seeing: the two protagonists of this film enjoy the single life doing hilarious things and experiencing moments of pure emotion.

Available in streaming on Prime Video

What if on the eve of graduation you realize that you haven’t really enjoyed your high school years because you are too busy studying? The two protagonists decide to concentrate four years of fun in one crazy night.