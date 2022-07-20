5 movies to celebrate friendship

Thelma & Louise

image.png

Thelma Dickinson, a housewife with an empty and bland life, is married to an obnoxious jerk who treats her like a child. On her part, Louise Sawyer works as a waitress in a coffee shop and dreams that her boyfriend Jimmy, who is a musician, will marry her. One weekend they decide to take a trip together in Louise’s car to get away from the deadly routine of their lives and all her frustrations. However, his escape, which promised to be fun and, above all, liberating, ends up being an experience full of dramatic episodes where the value of friendship will be his main support. Directed by Ridley Scottis starring Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen and Brad Pitt.

The Sandlot (No Trespassing: Hercules Keeps Watch)

image.png

In the early 1960s, fifth grader Scotty Smalls moves to a new town with his mother and stepfather. After meeting a group of baseball fanatics, it will be the beginning of an unforgettable summer. Wild adventures, first kisses and terrifying confrontations with the creepy beast and its owner, who lives behind a fence that adjoins the open space where the boys usually play. In a short time, the group of friends end up becoming inseparable, Scotty joins the team and their leader becomes a legend. Directed by David M Evansis starring Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, and Chauncey Leopardi.

super bad

image.png

On one of their last nights as high school students, Evan and Seth, two misfit friends, will encounter various difficulties to buy drinks for a party to which they have invited the girls of their dreams. In their adventures they will be accompanied by the indescribable McLovin, another misfit who has just bought a fake ID to help them buy alcohol. It is directed by Greg Mottola and is starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Emma Stone.

The Shawshank Redemption

image.png

Accused of the murder of his wife, Andrew Dufresne, after being sentenced to life in prison, is sent to Shawshank prison. Over the years he will gain the trust of the director of the center and the respect of his fellow prisoners, especially Red, the boss of the bribery mafia. Directed by Frank DarabontIt is based on a story of Stephen King. It is starring Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton and James Whitmore.

The Hangover

image.png

A Las Vegas bachelor party spirals out of control when, after a night that was meant to be quiet, everyone wakes up with a colossal hangover with no recollection of what happened. The biggest problem is that the boyfriend has disappeared and a tiger and a baby are found in the hotel suite. It only remains to try to reconstruct what happened the night before. Directed by Todd Phillipsis starring BRadley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, and Heather Graham.