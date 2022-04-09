5 movies to make you forget his role in ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart turns 32 today, just a couple of weeks after failing to win the Oscar thanks to Spencer. Her version of Lady Di has brought her the first nomination of her career, a filmography in which perhaps the franchise of Twilight it may have weighed too much. But the reality is that the actress has been earning the respect of the entire industry for many years with roles in titles indie and under the tutelage of great directors. These are The 5 roles that will make you forget that Bella was in the teenage vampire saga.

1-‘Spencer’

Of course, his last role and first Oscar nomination should not be absent from this short list. The biopic of the actress he deserved much more than what the Film Festivals gave him. Grace, desperation and an accent that perfectly reflects what that fable could have been in the form of a farewell to the royal house.

2-‘Coffee Society’

Kristen Stewart managed to work under Woody Allen in this romantic film set in the 1930s. Here she plays the secretary of the protagonist’s uncle, a major Hollywood producer. Jesse Eisenberg formed a duo with Stewart full of chemistry, which had already been repeated before.

3-‘American Ultra’

American Ultra It’s kind of like Jason Bourne doesn’t remember he’s a spy. due to excessive marijuana use. Mike Howell’s (once again Eisenberg) past returns to shake up the quiet and boring life he has with his girlfriend Phoebe (Kristen Stewart). Nothing will ever be the same again even the United States government will meddle in their lives.

4-‘Adventureland’

Adventureland It’s one of those movies that they invite summer to return immediately. Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart fall in love again in this story of teenagers and dreams set in a fair in the 80’s.

5-‘The panic room’

It should not be forgotten that Stewart, before TwilightI had already worked with David Fincher and gave the replicas to a whole Jodie Foster. The newly separated Meg Altman and her daughter Sarah Stewart They move into a huge house in New York, but when burglars break into the house, they both lock themselves in. inside impenetrable panic room.