5 movies to see if you loved her in Maze Runner before Resident Evil

The Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City trailer showed ai Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, but what are the films of the actress to see absolutely before the release of the awaited reboot of the horror saga?

Kaya Scodelario airs tonight on Rai 4 from 21:20 with Maze Runner: Escape, one of the chapters of the popular science fiction saga taken from the novels of James Dashner, but alternatively we propose 5 films with Kaya Scodelario to be recovered before the release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, whose release is scheduled for next November.

Loading... Advertisements

Wuthering Heights by Andrea Arnold : based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film is the story of the passionate and difficult love between Heathcliff, a homeless boy welcomed into his home by a farmer, and the beautiful Catherine, daughter of the landlord. Kaya Scodelario plays the protagonist of the story, Catherine.

: based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film is the story of the passionate and difficult love between Heathcliff, a homeless boy welcomed into his home by a farmer, and the beautiful Catherine, daughter of the landlord. Kaya Scodelario plays the protagonist of the story, Catherine. Ted Bundy by Joe Berlinger : the story of the life (and murders) of the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, film in which Kaya Scodelario plays the role of Carole Ann Boone, an old friend of Ted who believes in his innocence and with which the serial killer will start a relationship.

: the story of the life (and murders) of the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, film in which Kaya Scodelario plays the role of Carole Ann Boone, an old friend of Ted who believes in his innocence and with which the serial killer will start a relationship. Crawl by Alejandro Aja : a fun and adrenaline-pumping horror in which Kaya Scodelario plays a swimmer who finds herself, in the middle of a hurricane, having to deal with alligators hungry for human flesh that have invaded a flooded town.

: a fun and adrenaline-pumping horror in which Kaya Scodelario plays a swimmer who finds herself, in the middle of a hurricane, having to deal with alligators hungry for human flesh that have invaded a flooded town. The truth about Emanuel by Francesca Gregorini : a drama with thriller implications in which Kaya Scodelario plays the role of the protagonist Emanuel, a girl torn by guilt because she is convinced that she caused the death of her mother during childbirth.

: a drama with thriller implications in which Kaya Scodelario plays the role of the protagonist Emanuel, a girl torn by guilt because she is convinced that she caused the death of her mother during childbirth. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge by Joachim Ronning: fifth chapter of the popular saga with Johnny Depp, in which Kaya Scodelario plays the new female protagonist, the astronomer Carina Smyth.

Before saying goodbye and wishing you good viewing, we also refer you to the alternative trailer of Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City, more horror than the original one.