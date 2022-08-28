5 Movies to watch about tennis

One of the most complex sports due to the loneliness with which athletes compete has been able to give away great stories.

Just as a few days ago we told you about five unmissable productions focused on the world of basketball, it is time to do the same with tennis. This sport in which, week after week, elite athletes face very demanding competitions alone (not counting doubles tournaments, of course), has been the basis for telling great stories in the cinema. Do you want to know which ones? We recommend five and tell you where to see them.

+5 tennis movies to watch

5 – Battle of the Sexes

Available in Star+ you got this sports comedy headlined by Steve Carell and Emma Stone. It tells the true story of two tennis players, bobby riggs (retired and 55 years old) and billie jean king (of 29), who in 1973 faced each other on the playing field. The goal was to find out if a woman was capable of defeating a man in a tennis match and it was a massive event that attracted more than 50 million Americans.

4-Matchpoint

Directed by Woody Allenthis story featured Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Emily Mortimer. Chris Wilton (Rhys Meyers) is a tennis teacher without much money who manages to enter the bubble of London’s upper class thanks to his friendship with Tom Hewett. There, you will meet Nola Rice (Johansson)a young American with whom Chris he will become obsessed to the point of putting everything at risk. It is currently not on any platform.

3 – King Richard

In hbo max production is available for which Will Smith first took a Oscar award. The film focuses on the life of Richard Williamsthe father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, considered the best tennis players in history. The production shows how this man gave everything and demanded the most from his daughters so that they would become elite athletes.

2 – 7 days in hell

Andy Samberg and Kit Harington lead this production available in hbo max. The film focuses on a game of Wimbledon endless where Aaron Williamsconsecrated tennis player, faced the great promise of England, Charles Poole. Comedy borders on the absurd in this crossover between two athletes who fail to gain an advantage in the fifth set and extend the match by a week.

1-Wimbledon

Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany are part of this production that you can rent at AppleTV. Peter (Bettany) He is a tennis player who is far from the prestigious positions in the ranking but whose life changes thanks to one of the four Grand Slams of the year. In the middle of the Wimbledon tournament he meets Lizzie (Dunst), an American tennis player with whom he falls in love. This cross will bring luck in the life of Peterwho will be on the verge of fulfilling his dream of winning one of the most important tennis tournaments.