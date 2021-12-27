5 movies to watch before the start of 2022

What a title “begets-anxious”That we used, don’t you think? In reality we want to reassure you immediately: 31st is Friday and 1st January will be a Saturday like any other. Nothing will change, except the date on the calendar. But it is right to think of the arrival of 2022 as a good opportunity to take back projects that have been set aside, but above all to return to focus on what really matters and on having the right. mind-set.

Often it is the films that transmit important lessons to us, which is why we like the idea of ​​recommending you 5 films: one for each day that separates us from the beginning of the new year.

A film a day waiting in 2022

In our list you will find 3 animated films and 2 feature films. Obviously, the choice is not exhaustive: there are many motivational titles able to transmit important life lessons to us through the narration. Those that you find in the list are films that we have devoured, loved and that have remained in our hearts.

In order to avoid incurring spoilers and therefore ruining the vision of the title, we will limit ourselves to giving you a comment as general as possible, the plot, the trailer and where to see it in streaming.

Soul

Pixar movie available for streaming on Disney +

What he teaches

The teachings contained by Pixar in this masterpiece are many: if you want to deepen the subject we recommend doing a search on Google because it will open up a fascinating and engaging world. Precisely because we do not want to spoil your taste for vision (and also for the search for YOUR meaning), we tell you that we were very impressed by a passage in the film in which the protagonist realizes that he has been chasing a dream for years and – in the moment of his realization – he understands that perhaps he has paid too much attention to him. That maybe sometimes the things we chase the most are the ones we get stuck in and not the things that, deep down in our souls, we want the most.

Plot

Do you know why you are like … are you? Pixar Animation Studios’ feature “Soul” features Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher who has the opportunity of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York to the Anti-World, a fantastic place where new souls develop personalities, interests and obsessions before going to Earth. Determined to return to his old habits, Joe teams up with a precocious soul named 22 who never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s beautiful in life, he may also uncover the answers to some of the most important questions about existence.

Encanto

Disney movie available for streaming on Disney +

What he teaches

Encanto, is the Disney film of the moment, fresh out of release: we have shared here the reasons why we think it deserves to be seen in streaming. The lesson we learned in the first place is that we are all special and often (too often) we forget. We have a tendency to look at others, to spy on their (apparently) perfect lives on social media, without realizing that we have what it takes to consider ourselves extraordinary beings. Encanto also analyzes the not always easy relationships in the family and how in the end, when there is love, everything always finds a way to fit together perfectly.

Plot

Encanto, by Walt Disney Animation Studios, tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical home, in a vibrant city, in a wonderful and fascinating place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from extraordinary strength to the power to heal… all children except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, may be her exceptional family’s only hope.

UP

Pixar movie available for streaming on Disney +

What he teaches

It’s impossible not to be moved by looking at UP: if you’ve never seen it, prepare your handkerchiefs. If there’s an exciting Pixar movie, this is definitely UP. It has an unmatched narrative power, and you notice it already from the first 10 minutes of the film. The main message of the film is that life always knows how to surprise us, at any age. The new adventures are always beyond the door of our door (and our fears), it is enough to have the strength, the courage and the will to open up to Life, whatever our path and the obstacles encountered. Even in the face of a drama (like mourning) there is the moment in which acceptance takes over and we leave again, even with difficulty, but certainly with the heart still eager to marvel.

Two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Film and Best Score – absolutely deserved.

Plot

Carl Fredricksen prepares for his last flight. By attaching thousands of balloons to his home, he takes off towards the lost world of his dreams. Russell, an eight-year-old explorer, finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time… in Carl’s backyard. The couple reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends. Carl understands that the best adventures aren’t always the ones expected.

Forrest Gump

Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

What he teaches

Forrest Gump is the classic movie to see at least once in a lifetime. Winner of six Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Zemeckis) and Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Forrest Gump conveys so much in every single scene that it’s hard not to write a sermon on the teachings of this director’s gem. Zemeckis. We therefore chose a phrase (among many) pronounced by the character played by Tom Hanks: “Mom always said: you have to throw the past behind you, before moving on”.

Plot

“Life is like a box of chocolates … you never know what happens to you.” Forrest Gump is the cinematographic event that has become an authentic phenomenon of costume. Tom Hanks gives a stunning performance as an actor in the role of Forrest: an ordinary man, who with his innocent soul ends up representing an entire generation.

The pursuit of happiness

Streaming on Sky

What he teaches

Inspired by the true story of Chris Galdner, an entrepreneur who became a millionaire after a period of intense poverty, Muccino’s film teaches us that commitment, perseverance, dedication and tenacity are fundamental ingredients for achieving our happiness. That nothing should bring us down if our goal is happiness and self-fulfillment.

The title of the film refers to the declaration of independence of the United States of America, by Thomas Jefferson, which lists the inalienable rights of man: the protection of life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

Plot

The Pursuit of Happiness is a 2006 film directed by Gabriele Muccino. The main performers are Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Thandie Newton. It is inspired by the life of Chris Gardner, a millionaire entrepreneur, who during the early 1980s lived days of intense poverty, with a dependent child and without a home to raise him. He appears in the final scene of the film, in a cameo, as he crosses the street in a suit and tie, making eye contact with Will Smith.