5 movies to watch for Valentine’s Day

MILAN – There are many ways to experience the feast of lovers: there are those who, for example, have the privilege of doing it in the company of their better half, perhaps watching a beautiful romantic comedy on the sofa. But let’s face it, it’s not an option for everyone else to dream, cry, laugh and get excited with a good movie. CHILI has created a special showcase for Valentine’s Day, Make room for love, from which we have chosen five films that we care a lot about and that we want to advise you to (re) see.

YOU’VE GOT MAIL – “I turn on my computer, wait impatiently for it to connect, go online and hold my breath until I hear those magic words: there is mail for you”. This sentence contains the essence of the romantic feeling of Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), a small New York bookseller, towards Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a large chain of bookstores and his archenemy in business, albeit “pen pal”. Too bad that at the beginning neither of them knows who is typing the words that light up their hearts so much on the other side on the keyboard. Compared to Lubitsch’s original from 1940, in her remake, director Nora Ephron replaces emails for letters, but the result is so effective that it still renders today You’ve Got Mail a milestone of romantic cinema with various cult moments. Was it not in turn a precursor of love in the days of dating apps?

ELLA & JOHN – If there are still those who believe that we cannot love at all ages, they should certainly recover the international masterpiece of Paolo Virzì, who better than anyone else knows how to touch our emotional chords once again. Ella (Helen Mirren) and John Spencer (Donald Sutherland) are an eighty-year-old married couple who, despite all the typical ailments of age, decide to indulge in a last trip together in a camper like when they were kids. Loving means knowing how to heal with caresses those evils that not even a medicine can be able to heal: the journey of Ella and John, in its joys and sufferings, is one of those that most in recent times has made us fall in love with love. Strongly recommended this unmissable on-the-road on the third age for the presence of two superlative actors and for the delicate balance between drama and farce, the trademark of Virzì’s cinema.

THE HOTEL OF LOST LOVES – It is a gem of recent years unjustly passed on the sly that therefore deserves all our support to have a second chance. The hotel of lost loves, A brilliant French comedy, starring Chiara Mastroianni in the role of Maria, a witty woman who decides to abandon her marital home when her husband Richard (Benjamin Biolay) discovers her betrayal. Who, however, will be waiting for her in the hotel room in front of her house where she will go to live? Just the materialization of Richard as a young man (Vincent Lacoste), at the time when she herself fell in love with him. The screenplay of this film is a jewel of rare wit that, despite its almost metaphysical nature, manages to speak without easy sentimentality and with frankness to the contemporary viewer. In the cast the now unstoppable Camille Cottin of Call my agent!

PARADISE CAN WAIT – Joe Pendleton (Warren Beatty) is an American football player who, following an accident, arrives in heaven but, as the title suggests, … heaven can wait. For Joe, his time has not yet come and he will provisionally return to Earth as a wealthy industrialist, just in time to fall in love with Betty Logan (Julie Christie), a fervent environmentalist. With these premises you can well understand how troubled the path to love could be for the two, but suffice it to say that Nanni Moretti himself has declared in a short film that she would have even occupied the cinema if Joe and Betty had not had it. done. Heaven can wait it is the perfect demonstration that good ideas in the cinema do not age even with the passage of time.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY – “We are our choices”: this is the reassuring and at the same time tearing awareness of Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), an Iowa housewife who, in the few days of absence of her husband and children, lives with photojournalist Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) one of the most beautiful stories of love never told in the cinema. The one between Francesca and Robert is a pure and superior love, which nevertheless does not renounce being carnal in its noblest essence. In a few days of coexistence, Francesca and Robert become one being, thus becoming substance in another being called “we”: in that space, personal instances are reflected in each other rather than interpenetrating. The love told by Eastwood in one of his most beloved films is so deep and elevated that it has put many relationships to the test, but still today it returns such a powerful image of what love can be that it always deserves a (king) vision.