5 movies to watch in streaming while waiting for Eternals

The final trailer of Eternals has been available online for a few hours, an awaited Marvel Studios film that among other things will sign Angelina Jolie’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Waiting for the arrival of the new work by Chloe Zhao, therefore, here are 5 films with Jolie to watch in streaming.

Maleficent (Disney +) . A live-action reinterpretation of Sleeping Beauty, the film tells the story of the Disney Classic from the point of view of the villain, Maleficent, played by an iconic Angelina Jolie.

Mr & Mrs Smith (Amazon Prime Video) . Known as the film that sparked the spark between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, thus marking the birth of the "Brangelina" phenomenon, it is an action comedy starring two spouses with a rather banal life who do not know that they are both professional killers. When the two find themselves chasing the same target, the situation becomes explosive.

Wanted – Choose your Destiny (Amazon Prime Video / Netflix) . Loosely inspired by the comic book series of the same name written by Mark Millar, and the first title developed for the Millarworld label, Wanted follows the story of Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy), a young man who is recruited by a mysterious agency of professional killers to follow the footsteps of his father.

Salt (Netflix) . In the film, CIA agent Evelyn Salt is accused by a deserter of being a Russian spy in disguise: convinced that she is the victim of a conspiracy, the woman escapes strong from her experience and her contacts after years of work. as a secret agent. To avoid capture and protect her husband, Evelyn must prove herself smarter than her CIA colleagues.

Interrupted Girls (Netflix). Directed by James Mangold, the film is set in the 1960s and stars a young woman named Susanna Kaysen (played by Wynona Rider) who is admitted to a psychiatric institution due to a borderline personality disorder. Here he meets Lisa (Jolie), the sociopathic and dominant leader of the hospital with whom he forms a sincere friendship.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and the Eternals cast ended up on the cover of EW.