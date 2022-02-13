5 movies to watch on valentine’s day

We are officially at THAT time of the year, the ads only show jewels and sweets to give to your sweetheart, the shops proudly show off the soft toys and heart-shaped balloons and you are still wondering who will ever buy that pillow that says “I love you. ”That the local shop has been in the window for 10 years.

Whether or not it is a purely commercial invention, the party of lovers arrives on time as always and we just have to organize ourselves as best we can to overcome it. And what better way to spend the most useless day of all than with a good movie? If you don’t have better alternatives either, here are 5 romantic films to watch on the evening of February 14, one for every taste.

If your favorite comedy is Notting Hill and you’re still waiting for Hugh Grant to pour hot coffee on you, About Time might be for you. Same producers, same London setting, About Time is, in my opinion, one of the best films of this genre.

Tim is a little shy guy, very clumsy with women, but with a big heart. His life flows normally between ups and downs, until he discovers that, like all the men in his family, he has the ability to travel back in his life, reliving and modifying moments as he pleases. His love story with Mary is the most beautiful and spontaneous one could wish for from love. This film, translated into Italian Questioni di Tempo, will make you get on a swing of emotions, light without ever being banal, it is not just a romantic comedy, it is a praise of love in all its forms, perfect to watch on the sofa with a steaming cup of tea in hand. Finally, the soundtrack, How long Will I love you, will steal your heart and will stay in your head forever.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to be more sophisticated and don’t feel like seeing Midnight in Paris for the umpteenth time, I recommend Café Society. You know, Woody Allen is always the right choice, he never disappoints and this particular film is really very interesting. In the Hollywood of the 30s, Bobby decides to enter the world of cinema by starting to work for his uncle, but soon love will save him a bad joke. Perfect if you want something different that leaves a bitter taste in your mouth, so successful that not even Kristen Stewart’s acting can ruin it (so it has great potential).

But don’t worry, desperate lovers, I haven’t forgotten you. We also have some for those who want to indulge in a well-deserved cry on Valentine’s Day.

For example, if you liked Harry meet Sally, but you don’t want the usual happy ending, you can’t miss One Day. 2011 film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, it’s the poignant love story that happens to everyone at least once. in life, that of two people in love, but incompatible. A couple of best friends linked by a deep love that never finds the courage to emerge, that goes out even before being born and that will make your heart jump. Instructions for use: prepare some handkerchiefs and a pillow to hug.

To definitely level up, if you too have been kidnapped by Call me by your name, that masterpiece that is The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain cannot be missing from your list. This is truly one of those films that go straight to the heart, without mercy. It leaves a lasting magone that resurfaces from time to time, it is the maximum expression of tormented love, simply beautiful. It must be admitted that it is really very slow, so if you are looking for something dynamic and that keeps you glued to the screen, opt for something else, but if you have the time to take to enjoy it in peace, absolutely watch it. Jake Gyllenhaall and Heath Ledger are sublime in their roles and together they really spark. It is difficult to put into words the pain, anger and emotion that this film will leave you, but I can assure you that you will love it.

Finally, I cannot fail to mention The eternal sunshine of a spotless mind (ruined in Italian If you leave me I delete you). It is the love story between Joel (Jim Carrie), a lonely and melancholy man and Clementine (Kate Winslet) a free spirit with colored hair, who meet on a train and realize they are perfect for each other, despite being very different. Theirs is a love against time, space and memory, it is the story of two true soul mates, inextricably linked. Jim Carrie, who we are all used to seeing in comic roles, fits the role perfectly, thrilling and perfectly calibrated, while Kate Winslet takes on a chaotic air that makes her head spin.

Also, the narrative begins exactly on February 14, what better day to see it?