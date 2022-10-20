5 movies with Charlize Theron that you can watch on Netflix

Actor Charlize Theron poses as she attends a special event benefitting The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot, in Universal City, California, US, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Born in South Africa, Charlize Theron She is one of the most recognized actresses in the industry. She has an Oscar for her performance in Monster Y achieved popularity by working with Al Pacino Y Keanu Reeves in the film The devil’s lawyer. She had a difficult childhood in her country from which she survived with her mother, but she managed, after being a model, to become one of the most talented performers in the audiovisual industry.

This week, along with Kerry Washington, they premiered “The School of Good and Evil” on Netflix, another film from the extensive contract they have with the platform. Due to her wide presence in the big N, these are some of her films that you can see.

In this 2020 film, Theron plays Andy, an immortal warrior who leads a group of mercenaries who have the same trait. They fight to protect the world throughout the centuries. Everyone dies and is reborn to face new missions. The film was a success as it was released in the middle of the pandemic when the quarantine forced everyone to stay home. The old guard has confirmed a second part and in principle it would repeat the same cast Charlize Theronn, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts Y Chiwetel Ejiofor among others.

Andy (Charlize Theron) leads a secret group of mercenaries united by their immortality who have been fighting for centuries to protect the mortal world.

This film was released in theaters during the denunciations of the #MeToo movement in the United States. Recounts the true story of Fox News journalists and news anchors who were subjected to sexual harassment by roger ailes, the CEO of the media company. Charlize brought Megyn Kelly to life and was joined in the cast by Nicole Kidman in the role of Gretchen Carlson and margot robbie as Kayla Popsisil. All of them were the emblem of the complaints of thousands of women who were abused by this man.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie and the explosive story of the women who brought down Fox News’ Roger Ailes.

This comedy was a satire on the classic westerns where the saloon, the sheriff and the madams were the order of the day. The film was directed by and starred Seth MacFarlane who plays a cowardly farmer. Theron brings to life a woman antithesis of this man who will teach him how to shoot and use a weapon correctly. Meanwhile, her husband, who is an outlaw, returns to seek revenge. A comedy to have a good time. The cast is a luxury since they participated Liam Nesson, Amanda Seyfried, Giovanni Ribisi, Neil Patrick Harris Y Sarah Silverman among others.

Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Giovanni Ribisi, Sarah Silverman and Neil Patrick Harris directed by Seth MacFarlane in a comedy western

Theron assumed in this film the role of Snow White’s villainous stepmother, the one who asked the little mirror who was the prettiest in the kingdom. The obsession with beauty and eternal youth led this wicked woman to her instinct to banish the beautiful Snow White from this world. Her role was applauded by the press and she shared a poster with Kirsten Stewart in the role of the princess and Chris Hemsworth like the brave hunter.

Charlize Theron as the Evil Queen in the classic Snow White story

In this 2019 film, Theron returns to a comedy, this time in the hands of another great connoisseur of the genre such as Seth Roger. led by Jonathan Levin, Not even in dreams tells the story of Fred Flarsky (Rogen), a journalist who works for a media outlet that has been bought by the president (Bob Odenkirk) whose Secretary of State is Charlotte Field (Theron). When she meets Fred at a party she will remember that she was her babysitter and so she hires him as her speech writer. An acid comedy to enjoy the talent of the leading couple.

An unemployed journalist (Seth Rogen) contacts a super-powered woman (Theron) who was his childhood crush and babysitter.

