5 movies with Henry Cavill that you can watch on streaming platforms

Five movies to enjoy the talent of Henry Cavill

henry cavill He began his career more than 20 years ago in his native England and since then he has not stopped working on countless films and series. And this week she was in the news again because she closed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery to put on the suit of Superman. And he can also be seen again in the Sherlock Holmes costume in the next Enola Holmes 2.

For all this, Cavill becomes once again one of the most sought after actors of the moment. Due to this, below you will find a tour of those films that marked his career as an actor and that can be enjoyed on different platforms.

Enola Holmes

Henry plays in this film the most famous detective in literature, Sherlock Holmes created by Arthur Conan Doyle. The film tells the story of her younger sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), raised only by her mother, Eudoria (Helena Boham Carter), who disappears one day and the young woman decides to go out looking for her. She will meet her distinguished brother and the other member of the Mycroft Holmes family, the eldest of the Holmes, played by Sam Claflin, who will help her in this new adventure. The film will have a second part that will be seen on November 4, 2022. Enola Holmes is available on Netflix.

Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s younger sister, discovers that her mother is missing and sets out to find her. Henry Cavill is one of his brothers



man of steel

In this 2013 film, Cavill brings Superman to life and tells his story from his birth, the bond with his parents and how he became a superhero. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film featured a cast of great figures such as Russel Crowe in the role of Jor-el, Superman’s biological father, Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive parents, and Amy Adams as the journalist Lois Lane. You can enjoy it again on HBO Max.

Henry Cavill as Superman in this 2013 film

CIPOL’s agent

This film version of the 1969 series was directed by Englishman Guy Ritchie (Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds). In this case, Cavill plays Napoleon Solo, a thief turned CIA agent now working as a special agent in East Berlin. Illya Kuryakin is the counterpart to him (played by Armie Hammer) as a member of the KGB. The cold war in all its splendor in this classic espionage film. The CIPOL agent can be seen on HBO Max.

Henry Cavill brings Napoleon Solo to life. Armie Hammer as Illya Kuryakin. Both face each other in the Cold War. Directed by Guy Ritchie



Zack Snyder’s Justice League

DC superheroes come together in this film where Cavill brings Superman back to life. He is accompanied by other characters from the DC Universe, such as Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Flash (Ezra Miller). they will all unite against the threat of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Darkseid (Ray Porter) and his fearsome team of Parademons. Full of special effects and fights. You can see it on HBO Max.

Superheroes gather to save the world



Mission Impossible: Fallout

It was the sixth installment in the saga of agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), which was considered by critics to be the best of all. The film once again featured Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris, who reprized their roles from previous editions. Cavill joined the cast alongside Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Henry played August Walker, a member of the Special Activities Division who joins Hunt’s mission. The film is within the Star + catalog.

Henry Cavill joins this saga starring Tom Cruise



