5 movies you have to see if you liked The Girl Who Had Everything

The Girl Who Had Everything is not a perfect movie. Even so, thanks to its shocking story it has become the most watched on Netflix. The plot of the film revolves around Ani Fanelli, a woman who was a victim of sexual abuse and has to face that trauma again, after the event is on everyone’s lips again because of a documentary. If you have enjoyed The Girl Who Had Everything, we recommend 5 movies that you might also like.

Crazy night

Crazy Night is a romantic comedy starring Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. The film follows Phil and Claire, a marriage going through a phase of stagnation. The two try to recapture the spark by going on a date, which ends up turning into a night filled with danger and excitement. The appearance of Mila Kunis and the representation of New York are two things that remind us of The Girl Who Had Everything. Crazy Night is available on Disney Plus.

not okay

This satirical film tells the story of Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), a young woman desperately chasing internet fame. When a fake trip to Paris makes Danni the survivor of a tragedy, her dream comes true. Like The Girl Who Had Everything, Not Okay challenges its protagonist’s idea of ​​a perfect life. You can see it on Disney Plus.

the fallout

The fallout is a teen drama film that follows Vada Cavell (Jenna Ortega), a high school student trying to overcome the trauma she has suffered after witnessing a shooting at her school. This event is very similar to the one mentioned in The Girl Who Had Everything, but the age difference between the protagonists of both films leads to a different story. The fallout is available on HBO Max.

revenge now

At first glance, this movie doesn’t look much like The Girl Who Had Everything, but if you look closely there are several similarities between them. Although Revenge already has a comedy tone, its protagonists have gone through two traumatic events and their reputations were destroyed in the wake of them. Revenge already has a lot of female representation too, so she shares the same spirit as The Girl Who Had Everything. You can watch this movie on Netflix.

believe me

Although it’s actually a miniseries, Trust Me has a lot in common with The Girl Who Had Everything, so we couldn’t leave it off this list. The series is based on a true story and tells the story of Marie Adler, a sexual assault survivor who was branded a liar. As in The Girl Who Had Everything, Marie struggles to gain acceptance from others who don’t understand trauma. Believe me is also part of the Netflix catalog.