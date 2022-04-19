5 must-have PS4 exclusives on sale for a limited time

These 5 PS4 exclusives are essential on your console and are on sale for a limited time until April 28.

Do you want something to play on Sony consoles but you can’t think of anything? We solve it by proposing 5 exclusive PS4 games on sale and with a good discount.

a series of titles published by Sony and developed by PlayStation Studios that will give enough hours of game in the hardware of the house.

Although some of them are also available on PCyou may be interested in your discount through the Sony PlayStation Store digital store.

But in this type of thing there are no written rules, just play how and where you want because fun can be found anywhere.

In this list you will mostly find action games focused on those who enjoy some of the most beloved adventures on PS4. And now on PS5, since they can be played on the Sony’s new console.

And let’s start with one of the latest releases exclusively for PS4which recently received a patch on PS5 and is still widely celebrated by players today.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II is the sequel to The Last of Us released in 2020 during the pandemic only on PS4. It takes place several years after the events of the first game, with an already grown Ellie and an aged Joel.

Without going into spoilers a lot, this time we control Ellie in a three-day campaign along with another character that will make us doubt the world and how we should act towards it. With a 50% discount, its sale price is € 19.99 in the PS Store.

days gone

Days Gone is the work of Bend Studio for PS4 that was released on PC 11 months ago. Although the game does not seem to have caught on on PlayStation, its players continued to ask for a Days Gone 2 until the last moment.

An open world action game starring Deacon (analysis), armed with all sorts of gadgets and his trusty motorbike, escaping from a zombie infection. Again the 50% discount and its € 19.99 in the PS Store make the other something appealing.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne is another of the essential offers, the FromSoftware game Still exclusive to PS4, it continues to delight fans of the studio as an excellent ARPG with a gothic setting in the city of Yharnam.

Venture into this intense game to hunt down your nightmares. Yharnam is an abandoned place plagued by an all-consuming disease. Fight for your life in a 50% offer and a price now of € 9.99 on PS Store.

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

God of War with its Digital Deluxe Edition and all its additional content is the next offer on PS4. The ghost of Sparta leaves behind all the Greek culture and settles in a Nordic one, as we see on its cover and as soon as the game starts.

We start with several questions such as Kratos has been married and has a son: Atreus. But she has passed away, our goal is to take care of the boy and shortly after playing we receive an unexpected visit. The best? His 40% offer that leaves the game at only € 17.99 on the PS Store.

The Last of Us Remastered

And we end as we began, with the creation of Naughty Dog: The Last of Us Remastered. The game for PS3 from 2013 had an improved version for PS4 in 2014 as we already analyzed in its day.

20 years after a plague decimated civilization, Joel lives his day however he can. But one day he runs into Ellie, a girl who must go with the Los Luciérnagas organization. An adventure that everyone should play at least once and that is now for € 9.99 on the PS Store for its 50% discount.

And we have even arrived for today with these 5 must-have PS4 exclusive games that are on sale for a limited time.

Some of them have surely helped you to enter a new ps4 experience that you didn’t have before.