5 must-see movies to watch on Prime Video

The Cuban actress celebrates her 34 years today. She reviews the best projects of her career before the premiere of The Gray Man and Blonde.

Happy birthday Ana de Armas! The Cuban-born actress today celebrates her 34 years with a successful career and a schedule full of promising projects. It is currently close to brand new The Gray Man Y Blondewhile the shooting of ghosted and prepares for ballerina, the John Wick spin-off. In its day, we remember five unmissable films that you can enjoy this weekend in Prime Video.

+ Movies with Ana de Armas on Prime Video

– Knives Out (2022)

Plot: When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead on his estate, inquisitive detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously left in charge of the investigation. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his dedicated staff, Blanc confronts a web of red herrings and self-serving lies in trying to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

– Deep Water (2022)

Plot: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in a psychological thriller from director Adrian Lyne. Waterdeep takes us inside cover marriage Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people who fall for them.

-Exposed (2016)

Plot: After witnessing a miracle, a young Latina experiences strange things while a detective tries to uncover the truth behind his partner’s death.

– No Time To Die (2021)

Plot: The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much riskier than expected, leading Bond (Daniel Craig) on ​​the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

– Faraday (2015)

Plot: Faraday is a supposed telepath who is beginning to lose his faith in the paranormal. His girlfriend, Diana, is a blogger whose highest aspiration in life is to be famous on the Internet. They decide to live together and move into a suspiciously cheap flat that is naturally haunted. A paranormal comedy that will strike a chord with all those who have ever wanted to be “modern”.