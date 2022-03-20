5 Netflix action movies starring women to binge this weekend

During the last few weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, as is the case with certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

The perfect assassin

Natalie Portman was born to be a star and she proved it when she landed her first leading role in The Perfect Killer. The iconic film that the French Luc Besson directed in 1994right before that box office hit called The Fifth Element.

With the streets of New York as a fascinating setting, Portman here plays a Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl who just lost her entire family, killed by Stansfield.

Reluctantly, a neighbor decides to take care of the minor, Leon, an illiterate Italian who works as a hit man. Determined to avenge the death of her little brother, Mathilda asks her new caretaker to teach him everything about his particular job, thus beginning an ambiguous and controversial relationship in his time.

Kate

Kate is an American action film directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

After being hopelessly poisoned, a ruthless criminal has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies, and in the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of his previous victims.

Filming began on September 16, 2019 and ended on November 29, 2019. Filming took place in Thailand, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Sentinel

It was thanks to her role as Bond Girl in Quantum of solace that Olga Kurylenko began to make a name for herself in the cinema. However, over the years, she has achieved more complex roles, such as her leading role in this new French Netflix film.

Here she plays a soldier named Klara, who after suffering a traumatic episode in the Middle East is sent to her native Nice, where she joins the team of soldiers known as Sentinel, who watches over and protects her fellow countrymen from terrorist threats.

Klara serves in the French army during a mission in Syria and must witness the moment in which a boy activates, at the request of his father, a bomb that he has attached to his body. This experience leaves her traumatized, so she is transferred to her native Nice (where her mother and her sister live) to do urban patrol with an anti-terrorist group.

To get her out of the daily routine, her sister invites her to a nightclub where they separate because she leaves with other friends who were in the VIP of the place, for her part she leaves in the company of a teenager with which performs casual lesbian sex.

Days later, his sister Tania is found raped and apparently beaten by a high-ranking Russian official. After making inquiries on his own account and confirming the identity of the subject who abused her sister, she decides to take the law on her own, not caring that her job and his freedom are in danger.

The old guard

Four immortal warriors who have been protecting humanity for centuries are persecuted by their mysterious powers, just as they discover a new member.

A group of immortal mercenaries led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) have fought to protect the world for centuries.

But when the team is recruited to execute an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities come to light. Andy and Nile (Kiki Lane), the youngest soldier to join the group, will have to help their companions eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and benefit from their powers at all costs.

26 Years

In 1980, one of the most tragic events in Korean history occurred, when a group of soldiers opened fire on civilians, leaving thousands injured and dead.

26 years later this film appears, showing a group of five people seeking revenge on one of the perpetrators of this brutal act.

Pure action from South Korea, directed by Cho Geun-hyun, one of the most applauded in that country.

