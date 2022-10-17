5 Netflix, Amazon or HBO series recommended for this week

Just The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Y the house of the dragon is about to do the same. But not to worry because although the fans of the fantastic will be somewhat orphaned (at least until the second seasons of both arrive, already confirmed), the rest of the series fans have plenty of news to fill that gap, from new virtual futures to dramas of epoch.

Candy – Disney+

Serial killers are back in fashion, although fortunately only in the field of television fiction. After the success of the Jeffrey Dahmer case on Netflix, the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who starred in one of the most chilling episodes in Texas in the 80s. Candy was an apparently normal woman, with a husband, two children and a perfect house that she took care of every day. Perhaps it was her vital monotony that ended up upsetting her. Candy was not really a serial killer, because she only ended the life of one person, Betty Gore, the wife of her lover. But how she did it was something so creepy that we don’t even know Jessica Bielthe actress who gives life to Candy, will be able to emulate.

The Peripheral – Amazon Prime Video

Flynn Fisher is a young woman who does everything she can to provide for her family after her mother falls seriously ill. Doomed to an eternal and boring job, she finds an escape route in a curious proposal: try a virtual reality simulator. Through this device, she experiences what is known as peripheral, that is, occupying the body of another person in a reality that is foreign to her and that seems to be set in the not too distant future. But Flynn will soon discover that the world that opens up before her is much more real than it seems. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by the Canadian author William Gibsonconsidered the father of cyberpunk literature.

The Midnight Club – Netflix

Many of those raised in the 1990s and early 2000s will remember the midnight club, a horror anthology series in which a group of children in a camp sat in front of a small bonfire to tell all kinds of the most terrifying stories around the forest. Now mike flanaganresponsible for series like The Curse of Hill House and movies like doctor sleepreturns to Netflix and recovers this idea based on the novels of Christopher Pike to give it a twist and present us with new stories, this time told by a group of terminally ill patients. And watch out for jump scares, because the series has already broken the Guinness record for jump scares in its first episode alone.

Babylon Berlin (Season 4) – Movistar+

It’s New Year’s Eve in the berlin of 1930. The bars are full of people with beer in hand and ready to usher in the New Year as it deserves, ignoring what is to come. Because while the alcohol runs through the bars, in the streets it is the blood that has begun to spill, that of a secret guerrilla driven by the forces of the SA, the organization under Nazi mandate. the future of the Weimar Republic is in danger, though it will be up to just a few to reverse the fascist rise in a city that was finally beginning to enjoy life. The acclaimed German series Babylon Berlin is now in its fourth season, in which it will adapt the third novel in the saga of Volker Kutchertitled A gangster in Berlin.

The Watcher – Netflix

A Ryan Murphy there are two things that obsess him: true stories (Feud: Bette and Joan, The People vs. OJ Simpson) and terror (American Horror Story). But when both themes come together, that becomes irresistible for one of the most successful showrunners in Hollywood today, and above all a canvas on which to capture his most beautifully terrifying stories. This has just happened with the latest success of Netflix in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series with Evan Peters giving life to the famous serial killer who is breaking audience records on the platform. A success that he hopes to emulate with Vigilante, his latest series in which again a real case, that of the family Broaddus and his famous house in Westfield who for years was besieged by a mysterious presence that ended up terrifying the entire family.

