5 Netflix, Amazon or HBO series recommended for this week

While Jeffrey Dahmer continues to wreak havoc on Netlfix and it seems that the fashion for serial killers and true crimes has returned with more force (if it ever left), the other platforms have got down to work to compete and get all kinds of of the most interesting series. In this week’s selection you will find another controversial character like Candy Montgomerybut also new and fascinating worlds away from psychopaths.

The Midnight Club – Netflix



Many of those raised in the 90s and early 2000s will remember The Midnight Club, a horror anthology series in which a group of children in a camp sat in front of a small bonfire to tell all kinds of terrifying stories. around the forest. Now mike flanaganresponsible for series such as La curse of hillhouse and movies like doctor sleepreturns to Netflix and recovers this idea based on the novels of Christopher Pike to give it a twist and present us with new stories, this time told by a group of terminally ill patients. And beware of scares, because the series has already broken the Guinness record for jump scares only in its first episode.

The Bear – Disney+



The star dish for this week is nothing less than Bear, one of the great series surprises this year. Endorsed by critics in the United States, where it premiered this summer, it now comes to Disney+ to delight all those who are passionate about cooking or a good drama, if not both. Tells the story of Carmen (Jeremy White Allen), a young chef who abandons haute cuisine to take over his late brother’s sandwich restaurant. There he will try to impose his particular culinary style on a team made up of promising youngsters and others who have been in the business for so long that they will not be so enthusiastic about his new methods in the kitchen.

Industry (Season 2) – HBO Max



After rising as one of the great revelations of business dramas, thus taking over from series such as billions either Suits, Industry It has become an essential for many. Now its second season arrives to try to stay on top while recounting the new adventures of these young accountants who try to make their way in the ruthless world of London banking after the collapse suffered in 2008.

Hotel Europa – Filmin

Awarded at the prestigious berlin festivalthis German miniseries based on the homonymous novel by the French philosopher and writer Bernard-Henri Levy promises to delight Filmin users who love history. It narrates the life of the dreesena family of hoteliers who for generations have built one of the most emblematic hotels on the old continent. emily He has returned from the First World War with certain traumas and sequels, but willing to give a change of course to the hotel with respect to his father’s line Fritz, trying to attract more select and intellectual guests. But all that will be put in check when Emil is blackmailed by a fellow trenchman who threatens to bring to light dark secrets that were lived on the front.

Candy – Disney+

Serial killers are back in fashion, although fortunately only in the field of television fiction. After the success of the Jeffrey Dahmer case on Netflix, the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who starred in one of the most chilling episodes in Texas in the 80s. Candy was an apparently normal woman, with a husband, two children and a perfect house that she took care of every day. Perhaps it was her vital monotony that ended up upsetting her. Candy was not really a serial killer, because she only ended the life of one person, Betty Gore, his lover’s wife. But how she did it was so creepy that we don’t know if even Jessica Biel, the actress who plays Candy, will be able to emulate.

