5 Netflix Movies Perfect to Start 2022

New Year, new movies. With the beginning of the 2022, The catalog Netflix is enriched with unpublished titles for all tastes. It will obviously continue to do so in the next few weeks, but already on the streaming platform Numerous films of all genres and for all tastes are available for the first time.









Among the original films expected shortly there is 4 halves, which will be distributed on Netflix on January 5. It’s about a romantic comedy directed by Alessio Maria Federici, former director of Generation 56K and The Jackal. This film is the ideal choice for those who want to start the year with a light and fun film. In the meantime, however, numerous other titles are already available to viewers. There is no shortage of proposals for those who want to welcome 2022 with a adrenaline or drama film, with a great classic (like Frankenstein 90, from 1984) or even with more recent releases (e.g. Percy). Here are some other suggestions.

Three sisters

January 1st arrives on Netflix the South Korean drama Three sisters. The protagonists are three sisters who find themselves traveling together to reach the hometown where their father has just died.

The three women, despite themselves, will not only have to share time and space, but also face some personal issues that remain unresolved.

Nobody like us

Love and passion are the protagonists of this 2018 film, available on Netflix from 1 January. There sentimental comedy it is directed by Volfango De Biasi and includes Alessandro Preziosi and Sarah Felberbaum in the cast.

In the plot Betty, a nonconformist high school teacher and single by choice, meets Umberto, a professor struggling with a boring marriage and a rebellious son. Passion soon broke out between the two.

Love, etc.

With the beginning of 2022 in the catalog Netflix also enters Love, etc., a 1996 French film directed by Marion Vernoux and adapted from a novel by Julian Barnes.

The film is about Benoît who, in response to an ad in the newspaper, meets Marie. The two fall in love and get married. Marie, however, soon falls in love with Pierre, her husband’s longtime friend.

Passengers – High altitude mystery

Lovers of psychological thrillers they can start the new year with the vision of Passengers – High altitude mystery, a 2008 film that is now in the catalog Netflix. Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, it stars Anne Hathaway and Patrick Wilson.

In movie Hathaway plays Claire, a psychologist tasked with interrogating survivors of a plane crash. But the patients mysteriously begin to disappear.

Sicario

The border between Mexico and the United States, often the scene of violence, is the setting for this thriller of 2015 directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro.

Kate, a young FBI agent, participates in a delicate operation on border between the USA and Mexico to counter drug trafficking. When the agents discover dead bodies in a wall, the investigation takes an unexpected turn.