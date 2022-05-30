5 Netflix movies to start the week in a good mood
It’s Monday again. But it’s not all bad news. Because we can count on one hand those that remain until the arrival of summer. And besides, the weather is good! There are reasons to be in a good mood, and if you can’t find them, this selection of movies available on Netflix dedicated to making you feel better. Are what the Americans would say feel-good movies; works that have the ability to make you forget your problems to have a good time in a fictional world, whether in New York, Madrid, the Eurovision Song Contest, an airport or a Viking village full of dragons.
1
Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga
If you were left wanting more Eurovision after almost Chanelazo, this fun play by David Dobkin is the perfect choice because it has the ability to laugh at the festival and, at the same time, pay homage to it. It does so through the story of lars Y Sigritperformed by magnificent Will Ferrell Y Rachel McAdams, two Icelandic musicians who have the opportunity to become the representatives of their country in the most important music competition in Europe. An inspiring comedy about how to never stop fighting for your dreams that will make you smile more than once.
Rainy day in New York
despised movie Woody Allen for being youthful and light, but a perfect choice to spend some time entertaining through the gray streets of New York. Catsby (Timothee Chalamet) and Ashley (Elle Fanning) are a couple of college lovers who are going to spend the weekend there, but a series of coincidences and discoveries will end up spending it separately. She, meeting the seductive actor Francisco Vega (diego moon) and he, a young girl, Chan (Selena Gomez), which will help you put your feelings in order.
Another renowned director, from whom we certainly would not expect a feel good movieit is steven spielberg. Also underappreciated compared to the magnitude of his other works, this original comedy is inspired by a real case to explain the story of Victor Navaroski (Tom Hanks), who finds himself harassed at JFK airport in New York because of a coup in his country. He cannot set foot on American soil or take any plane, so he begins to live in the terminal, establishing curious relationships with the airport staff, especially with a flight attendant played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.
The Spanish proposal on this list is also the most racy. Five love stories that show different sexual affiliations in a summer in Madrid under the direction of one of the film’s protagonists, Paco Leon. Sexual attraction to plants, someone sleeping, a partner crying… Different ways of obtaining pleasure that put the characters in really funny situations while making these realities visible. Belen Cuesta, Ana Katz, Natalie de Molina, Alex Garcia and company play characters forced to free themselves from social conventions if they want to fully enjoy their sexuality.
5
How to Train Your Dragon
And we ended up with a film for the whole family, although you don’t have to have children to enjoy it. Because How to Train Your Dragon is a fantastic universal work capable of entertaining and exciting young and old based on a fictional town of Vikings who hunt dragons. The protagonist, however, is a teenager who is made of a different paste, and will discover a new way of living with the creatures: training them instead of killing them. His mission will be to convince the tribe and its leader, who is also his father, of this new possibility so that dragons and humans can live together on a journey that continues throughout two more great films.