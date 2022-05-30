5 Netflix movies to start the week in a good mood

And we ended up with a film for the whole family, although you don’t have to have children to enjoy it. Because How to Train Your Dragon is a fantastic universal work capable of entertaining and exciting young and old based on a fictional town of Vikings who hunt dragons. The protagonist, however, is a teenager who is made of a different paste, and will discover a new way of living with the creatures: training them instead of killing them. His mission will be to convince the tribe and its leader, who is also his father, of this new possibility so that dragons and humans can live together on a journey that continues throughout two more great films.