5 New Casts for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents

Lionsgate She is still focused on Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. The Hunger Games prequel has picked up steam in recent months, and it hopes to go into production as soon as possible.

The studio revealed a couple of weeks ago the first teaser trailer for the film, with the logo that will accompany the title taking shape on the screen. In addition, we already know who will embody the protagonists.

Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will be in charge of getting into the skin of Coriolanus Snowthe main antagonist of the Katniss Everdeen saga who, this time, will be a young mentor for the tenth Hunger Games.

Blyth’s co-star will be Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), who will take on the role of Lucy Gray Bairda young tribute from District 12.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents takes place decades before the events of the main saga. SuzanneCollins published the novel in 2020, and Lionsgate was quick to board its adaptation.

Now, the studio has expanded the cast of the film with five new signings that will accompany Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler on their adventure.

5 new inhabitants of Panem

Jerome Lance will play Marcusa tribute from District 2. knox gibson will get under the skin bobbinDistrict 8 tribute, and Mackenzie Lansing will do the same with Coraltribute from District 4.

Among the mentors we find Ashley Liao and Aamer Husayn who will embody Clemensia Dovecote and Felix Ravinstillthe mentors of the District 11 tributes.

Francis Lawrencedirector of the adaptations starring Jennifer Lawrence, returns to the franchise to take charge of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

Lionsgate have set a release date for the prequel on November 17, 2023. This implies that the shooting of the film should not take too long.

What do you think of the new additions to the cast of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents?