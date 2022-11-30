5 new Netflix movies and series you have to watch in December

Here’s what to watch on Netflix this December

There is no doubt that there is no shortage of new movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2022. With the holiday season just around the corner, we are looking forward to spending some relaxing time in front of the TV, but where should you start? when it comes to a festive marathon?

If you’re looking for a movie night or a new series to get hooked on, we’ve compiled our pick of the top five titles coming to the streaming service in December, as well as the best movies and series leaving during the month for you to enjoy. you can make sure you tune in before they’re gone forever.

PINOCCHIO BY GUILLERMO DEL TORO (DECEMBER 9)

Set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the 1930s, Guillermo del Toro has wanted to bring the story of Pinocchio to the screen for about 15 years. The director is Mark Gustafson, who previously worked on the stop-motion adaptation of Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. The star-studded voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz and Finn Wolfhard.

ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 2 (DECEMBER 22)

Set in an abandoned Tokyo, Alice in Borderland forces people to participate in dangerous games that allow them to stay alive longer, only to be executed when they expire. The series is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name and the first season was hugely popular when it premiered in 2020, so the second season promises bigger and even more difficult challenges for the characters.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (DECEMBER 23)

Benoit Blanc is back. Daniel Craig returns as the private investigator from 2019’s Knives Out, joined by a new cast that includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. In the long-awaited sequel, there’s another murder for Benoit to solve, but this time the mystery takes place on a Greek island instead of a Massachusetts mansion.

TREASON (DECEMBER 26)

Charlie Cox, star of Daredevil, stars in Treason, a new Netflix spy thriller about an MI6 agent poised for success, until an encounter with a character from his past throws everything into question. The star-studded cast also includes Ciarán Hinds, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin, while “Bridge of Spies” screenwriter Matt Charman is the author.

WHITE NOISE (DECEMBER 30)

Following his latest film, the acclaimed Marriage Story, director Noah Baumbach returns with White Noise. Based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name, the film follows a college professor (Adam Driver) and his family who are caught up in an apocalyptic disaster. Greta Gerwig, André Benjamin, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith also star, and the film received positive reviews during its festival circuit after opening in Venice.

NETFLIX DEPARTURES IN DECEMBER 2022

A new month also means more movies and TV shows leaving Netflix. The top five to watch while you get the chance are Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, the Bond film Casino Royale, Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, Seasons 1-2 of the dark comedy series Flowers , with Olivia Colman and Will Sharpe, from the second season of The White Lotus, and the horror film It.

