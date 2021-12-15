Very little is missing and, finally, we could enjoy it on Netflix the new movie with Timothée Chalament, Don’t look up from Adam McKay. In the meantime, however, we can catch up with some news regarding our beloved Timmy. Therefore, here are 5 news about Timothée Chalamet that you may have missed.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS MAD ABOUT THE DON’T LOOK UP SET IN SCENES WITH HIM

Jennifer Lawrence, co-star of Timothée Chalamet on the set of Don’t look up, in a recent interview explained that shooting the film was a real challenge for her especially for some scenes. Specifically, he stated: “I almost went crazy acting with Timothée. When I met him on the first day of shooting I couldn’t keep up with him. He was definitely thrilled because he was out of the house after the lockdown. It was a struggle! “. Oh well come on, Jennifer, there is worse in life!

TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA WOULD LIKE IT IN THE NEXT SPIDERMAN

If we see so often, together, on the red carpet Tom Holland And Zendaya it is because both are engaged in promoting the latter Spiderman, No way home. And, answering questions from journalists, they proposed as the next protagonist of the saga, in the role of Harry Osborn, just the actor of Call me by your name. They both specified: “We think it would be nice to introduce him into the film as a friend and then see him get a little bad, until he turns him into a villain. It would be a good villain “. Writers, have you listened and taken notes?

DENIS VILLENEUVE WAS IMPRESSED DURING THE SHOOTING OF DUNES

Despite the continuation of Dunes is already in the works, anecdotes from the film keep popping up. Director, Denis Villeneuve, said he was struck by the ability to interpret Chalamet already on the first day of shooting. “When we shot the scene of Gom Jabbar, I saw the transformation into Timothée, I saw it transform with my eyes into Paul Atreides and then become something else again. In that moment, Timothée he didn’t notice, but I was literally dancing behind the camera. I was like, ‘Oh god, that’s great. It is so powerful. I am so deeply happy. I chose the right Paul Atreides! ” We could only agree: we loved it.

ACCORDING TO THE FANS, HE WOULD BE PERFECT LIKE BATMAN’S ROBIN

Since the artist Mizuri he tried to imagine ours Timmy in the role of Robin, the right arm of Batman, fans have literally gone mad online and are clamoring to see him in the next film in the saga. Chalamet he’s one of the most in-demand actors in the world, so it shouldn’t be such an unachievable wish. However, the actor recently explained that he has been advised against playing superhero roles so he would like to devote himself to something else. However, in short, ideas change.

HAS A SOSIA IN RUSSIA ADVERTISING FOR BAKERY PRODUCTS

In Russia, someone jumped out of their chair when they saw Timothée Chalamet holding a puff pastry cake, during a TV commercial. After looking closer, however, it became clear that it was about a double of the actor who, by now, has become a celebrity in the country. His name is Artyom Privalov, but he now uses the stage name of Timofei Chalamov.