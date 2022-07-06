5 Numbers Chelsea Could Give Cristiano Ronaldo

The Chelsea club have been constantly linked with Cristiano Ronaldo since it was announced he wanted to leave Man United.

Todd Boehly has discussed with his agent Jorge Mendes the possibility of a transfer and can approve it if possible.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, being the top scorer in the history of international football as well as the Champions League.

If he joins the club, the Portuguese star should be given a respectable number. Here are 5 options.

No.7: Ronaldo rose to fame wearing the No.7 shirt, earning him the nickname ‘CR7’. But currently it’s N’Golo Kante who wears number 7 at Chelsea, and he’ll have to give it up so that Ronaldo can wear it if he arrives.

No.9: Cristiano wore the No.9 jersey during his early years at Real Madrid. Fortunately for him, this number is vacant at Chelsea. This number may be considered a “cursed number” by some fans, but Ronaldo is the perfect person to lift this curse. Considering he’s been playing as a centre-forward lately, the No.9 shirt may be the perfect fit for Ronaldo.

No.15: Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba both wore this number during their Chelsea careers and it could be an interesting change for Ronaldo. He’s never worn such a number, but Ronaldo could bring change to his career by donning it.

No. 11: With rumors of Timo Werner leaving, No. 11 could be released this summer. If that’s not his preferred number, Ronaldo can be given the No.11 shirt – as it’s also the one worn by attackers these days.

No. 10: Normally, No. 10 is assigned to playmakers or attacking midfielders, but there are also reservations about it. If Christian Pulisic leaves this summer, this number will also become vacant. Ronaldo has worn many iconic numbers in his career and can add another in the form of number 10 at Chelsea.

