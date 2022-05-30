5 of his films that you can watch in streaming

Tom Cruise is more current than ever. The actor is not only recognized as one of Hollywood’s eternal leading men, but he is praised for having one of the strongest and most successful careers in the film industry.

With his long-awaited return to the big screen and the premiere of the sequel to Top Gun, one of the classic and iconic titles of his career, we recall some of the films that have established Cruise in the mecca of cinema, and that can also be seen enjoy on various streaming platforms.

Martin Scorsese is the director of this sequel that included other well-known actors such as Paul Newman, playing the well-known ambitious pool player Eddie Felson. Years have passed and the protagonist, now older, rekindles his love for the game through the young player Vincent Lauria, played by Tom Cruise. The film is available on the Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ platforms.

This science fiction film addresses the story of the alien invasion of planet Earth. Cruise plays Major William “Bill” Cage, who is inexperienced and called on a mission to defend the human species. The agent tries to warn about events that he has seen in a strange repetition of dreams but is ignored by his superiors. In one of his time travels he meets Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who will help him in his difficult plan to escape from aliens.

It is one of the highest grossing sagas in the film industry. The film pushes the public’s adrenaline to the limit with incredible action scenes starring the same actor who does not accept the inclusion of doubles for his role. This fourth part of the successful saga directed by Brad Bird shows “Ethan Hun” climbing the side of Burj Khalifa in Dubai, in one of his best on-screen stunts. You can see it on Paramount+.

In this film Tom Cruise shares credits with Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Morgan Freeman, Melissa Leo, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The science fiction story takes place in 2077, 60 years after the aliens called “Scavengers” managed to destroy the Moon. Although humans won the battle, the only survivors now live on Saturn’s moon Titan, as half of planet Earth was destroyed by tidal waves and fire. The film can be seen on HBO Max.

The tape includes one of the most iconic scenes of Tom Cruise’s cinema and career: underpants, long shirt and stockings, dancing half-naked and singing “Old Time Rock and Roll”. In this film, the protagonist is a recent high school graduate who bonds with a prostitute played by Rebecca De Mornay. It is available on HBO Max.