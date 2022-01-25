5 of the most beautiful musicals to watch on streaming platforms – Magazine

For fans of music and cinema the perfect compromise is only one: the musical. Sets, original songs and cast with famous actors they are often fundamental elements in musical films. And often the formula of the musical also manages to conquer numerous awards including coveted Hollywood Academy statuettes. Between Oscar old and new, biographies and historical novels, stellar actors and unforgettable songshere are 5 musical titles, very different from each other, to see in streaming.

1. The Prom (Netflix)

A Netflix original movie released in 2020 and inspired by the 2016 musical of the same name. The protagonist is Emma Nolanan Indiana girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom of the school. However, the parents’ association forbids her to do so. Stars from Broadway who, returning from the flop of a show, aim to get one renewed popularity engaging in social issues. The cast is stellar: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

2. Rocketman (Netflix)

Rocketman is a biopic in music on Elton John (played by Taron Egerton) who uses the artist’s songs to tell the his life. He starts from the beginning of his career, when he composed his songs on the piano in the house where he grew up and he played in small clubs of London, until the great success in the 80s. Parallel to his artistic lifethe fragile and personal face of Reginald Dwight (Elton John’s real name) leading him to become addicted to alcohol and drugs, before voluntarily choosing to detox. The film is released in 2019 and received the Academy Award for Best Song: (I’m gonna) Love me again. Egerton he also won the award for best actor in a musical comedy ai Golden Globes. Currently the film is part of the Netflix catalog.

3. Les Miserables (Amazon Prime video)

The movie is the film adaptation of the musical based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo and set in the Paris of the Restoration. The protagonist of the film is Jean Valjean (played by Hugh Jackman), around which many other figures revolve. The strength of the soundtrack is due to the choice of director Tom Hooper, who wanted to record all live songs on the set during the shooting of the film, performed by the actors accompanied only by piano; orchestrations were added later in the studio. Anne Hathawaywho is Fantine in the film, won the Oscar for this role in 2013 as improve supporting actress while appearing on the screen for a total of 15 minutes (out of 158 total film lengths). The film is visible on Amazon Prime video.

4. Mary Poppins (Disney +)

Mary Poppins is one of the most famous Disney musicals. It is made with a mixed technique of live action and animation. To play the role of nanny Mary Poppins is Julie Andrewswho comes to the rescue of the Banks family and brings little Jane and Michael to live fantastic adventures like walking into a painting or dancing on the rooftops of London with the chimney sweepsnow immortal sequences.

The musical is part of the Disney + catalog and on the platform you can also see the sequel: The Return of Mary Poppins. Also in this case the real actors they are accompanied on the screen by cartoon characters. In the continuation of musicalarrived in theaters in 2018, Mary Poppins has the face of a very effective one Emily Blunt. Both films are loosely based on Pamela Travers’ books.

5. La La Land (RaiPlay)

The musical of 2016 won the Volpi cup in Venice, on Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Actress a Emma Stone. In the film she plays Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress who is paired with Sebastian Wilder, the jazz musician to whom she gives the face Ryan Gosling. Their destinies cross and clash: in fact they are unable to make the r coexistand very successful and a happy relationship. Conceived and directed by Damien Chazelle (Oscar for best director), the film is also one love declaration to the city of Los Angeles, described as the world of dreams in which wishes can come true, but also leave scars.

You can review La la Land on RaiPlay.

