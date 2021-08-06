5 other couples of actors born on the set of a superhero movie

Ever since I’ve seen them act side by side in Spider-Man: Homecoming, I hoped that one day they would end up together in reality as well. Finally Zendaya And Tom Holland they realized this dream of mine, coming out into the open and becoming my favorite couple of the summer.

I DON’T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE TOM HOLLAND TO KISS ZENDAYA OR BE ZENDAYA TO KISS TOM HOLLAND pic.twitter.com/XyEiiDIlG6 – ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) July 2, 2021

In fact, it’s not so strange that the roles of Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and of MJ, his girlfriend. Those who interpreted them in the saga, in fact, got together even in real life. See the items: Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst + Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

The “curse” of #SpiderMan, not only #Zendaya And #TomHolland: the protagonists of the Spider-Man movies who have also been together in real life. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were a couple from 2002 to 2007; Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015. pic.twitter.com/29NPP8oJeW – diana (@ _diana87) July 2, 2021

Be careful, because they are not the only ones. Will it be the charm of the masked hero? Here are 5 other couples of actors born on the set of a superhero film / TV series:

JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND NICHOLAS HOULT IN X-MEN

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult are finally on set for X Men Apocalypse, yes! pic.twitter.com/DFTgCIdrb8 – CHANEL (@cfreezle) May 22, 2015

That fantastic kiss in between Mystica And Hank McCoy it also had its counterpart in reality when their performers got together after the film was shot. Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult were a couple from 2010 to 2014 and returned to acting on the set (as ex, but still on good terms) several years later for the next two films in the mutant saga.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS IN GREEN LANTERN

the green lantern movie might have been bad but it gave us these ryan reynolds and blake lively looks pic.twitter.com/qEYehmn4ut – moved check pinned (@lqbtkyu) July 5, 2019

Luckily the two of them are still together and have sealed the love born on the set of green Lantern with a marriage and 3 daughters. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were co-stars in the superhero movie and realized they loved each other shortly after they stopped working side by side. In DC comics, in reality, the couple formed by their characters break up… let’s hope this doesn’t happen in reality!

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER IN DAREDEVIL

“the most beautiful couples in TV series and films” pt. 179 jennifer garner & ben affleck.

(dare devil) pic.twitter.com/3zVMQgE49H – ; (@househarington) June 15, 2014

They too have already said goodbye, but after 10 years of marriage and 3 children. In any case, the spark between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner started right on the set of Dare devil, where he plays the blind hero and she plays the charming Elektra. In those days, however, they were both busy: he with Jennifer Lopez (his current partner) and she with Scott Foley. After closing with their respective partners, they got together and the rest is history …

CHRIS WOOD AND MELISSA BENOIST IN SUPERGIRL

The actors fell in love with co-stars in Supergirl, the TV series centered on Superman’s cousin. They got married during the filming of the second season and their first child was born last year. Melissa Benoist had previously been married to Blake Jenner, her colleague in Glee. But hey, superpowers beat chant 10 to 0.

MORENA BACCARIN AND BEN MCKENZIE IN GOTHAM

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie from #TheOC to “Gotham”. Up to real life. pic.twitter.com/XzcIke0XYQ – (@sfavillotta) May 26, 2020

I know Ben McKenzie will always be Ryan Atwood for you, but I also loved him as Gordon in Gotham. And I loved it even more when he and co-star Morena Baccarin, who plays Dr. Leslie in the series, fell in love in real life as well (just like their characters). They have been married since 2017 and have two children.