5 outstanding indie games to enjoy on Nintendo Switch

The indie games they are making their way with more and more force and this is not surprising, the quality, originality and risk they take can sometimes even surpass Triple A games. switch It is an ideal platform to be able to enjoy these games and the studios know this well since it is usually one of the preferred platforms to launch their works.

Today we want to talk about five indie jewels that you can enjoy in your switch, some better known title and others that are perhaps less so. It is difficult to limit yourself to such a short list, since as I said before there are many games of great quality and that deserve to be on this list, but we have tried to select games from different genres and thus cover different player profiles that perhaps they did not know. these titles. Without further ado, let’s get started!

5 indie games for Nintendo Switch

Light blue

Eager to climb a big mountain? One of the best indie games created to date is Light bluea challenging game of platforms of short duration, but fast-paced gameplay, in which, through simple controls, we must reach the top of Mount Celeste, learning by trial and error. accompanies Madeline to overcome his own demons in this adventure.

gnosis

All aboard this ship! One of the best indies of 2021 and it is a visual novel. Accompany a group of characters, each one more extravagant and more liar in this adventure to discover who is the gnosis who is in charge of annihilating the crew.

The game is divided into different loops that a priori seem to have no union, but it is not, the game has a brilliant narrative. Do you know the board game Wolfman? Well, each game is very similar, each character in each loop has a different role (gnosia, crew member, guardian angel…) and we will have to win or lose games until we find the truth.

If you like different videogames and those stories that leave you without knowing what is happening, gnosis it is a must. A game that deserves to be played and known.

Undertale

A classic that should not be missing and one of those games that you have to play. The work of Toby Fox It puts us in the shoes of a human child who goes down to the subsoil and must return to the surface, as he advances he must choose the fate of his actions. Piety? or attack? Your actions have consequences.

Apart from its impressive history, its graphics style pixel art and its soundtrack are a delight. From here I invite you to explore his world in your own way and do not miss this extremely peculiar universe.

Night in the Woods

We go to the furro world with Night in the Woods. Mae Borowski He returns home after leaving his studies, but when he returns he discovers that everything has changed. The city has advanced, all his friends have grown up and, consequently, everything feels different.

Mae dejected and aimless shall tour your hometown, reconnect with its inhabitants and discover what is in the forest. An adventure that focuses on its exploration and its narrative together with a very characteristic artistic style. All a must for switch.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

A beautiful adventure awaits you in Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Bring out the artist in you and accompany the new Artificer of the magic brush who, after Chicory’s disappearance, must take his place to bring color back to the world.

In this world that looks like it came out of a coloring book, we can paint the world to our liking, don’t be fooled by what initially seems like a game without much crumb or childish appearance, nothing is further from reality. Many surprises await you in Chicory: A Colorful Taleanother of the great indies of 2021.

Other essentials

I did not want to close this list without including other titles that also deserve to be here, such as Hades, Road 96, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights or Eastward. And you… Did you know these titles? Are you interested in any of them? From here we encourage you to give all these indie games that are available on Switch, since they are great titles that will surely leave you with a good taste in your mouth.