5 pairs of actors who are identical to each other

There are Hollywood actors who look like brothers at birth. Some of them have even worked together, as in the case of Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For those who only follow what happens in Hollywood Throughout the movies, there is often confusion surrounding the names of the artists involved in your favorite stories. For example, Jake Gyllenhaal Y Tobey Maguire They often say that they are confused on the street and they even played two brothers in the film brotherswhere he also acted Natalie Portman. We tell you about other actors very similar to each other.

5 – Logan Marshall-Green and Tom Hardy

When the two grow their beards it is very difficult to tell them apart. the actor of Prometheus and the star of Batman Y Peaky Blinders they are a few months apart, and it is Logan Marshall Green the larger of the two.

4 – Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill

the figure of The Sinner is often confused with the actor who Zack Snyder turned into Superman a decade ago. It remains to be seen if Matt Bomer he likes both video games and cavillwho came to accept being part of The Witcher for his fanaticism for this game.

3 – Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

This list could also include Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. Red-haired actresses are often confused by their striking resemblances to each other, but the one that unites Chastain with Dallas Howard is the most obvious of all.

2 – Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

We are, perhaps, before the most surprising resemblance of all. The faces, the beard, the cut of the jaw. Everything makes it very difficult to think that they were not twin brothers separated at birth. And on top of that, they are both extremely talented.

1 – Sebastian Stan and Richard Madden

With the arrival of Richard Madden a Eternals will have to see if the Marvel Cinematic Universe fulfills the debt of uniting these two talents on screen. Only the accent seems to distinguish the figure from Game of Thrones of the actor who starred Pam and Tommy beside Lily James.