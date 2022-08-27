5 perfumes for the office that will make you smell more professional and powerful

As an inspiration, the best perfume for the office They will always be the ones with just the right spark of innovation and energy to turn any day around. Because, to be honest, beyond the memories they evoke, fragrances also have the power to predispose us to certain moods, preparing our attitude for an important meeting, carrying out a pile of earrings and even empowering us to become our best version.

Some subtle, others with a much more extrovert character but, in the end, each and every one of these perfumes -which we have already put to the test- will be the best bet to become a powerful boss lady.

Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet, by Kenzo

Taking up the powdery base of the first version of Flower by Kenzo, this white floral variant –fruity– is already one of the favorites of those who love perfumes fresh, subtle and with a clean scent. A great option for take to work Well, although it is extremely striking to the nose, it retains a subtle vibe and is not distracting at all and even has a certain sophisticated touch.

And it is that its mixture of notes with a powdery floral touch such as the essence of Nashi pear, gardenia, Bulgarian rose and almond tree, is an ideal fusion to wear daily and on the hottest days.

Approximate price: $1549 MXN.COURTESY OF THE DEALER

Clinique Happy by Clinique

Fresh, energizing and with an aroma as if it had just come out of the shower, without a doubt, it is what this perfume to wear to the office, as it retains a positive and cheerful personality that will lighten your day, thanks to its distinctive touch of citrus and abundance of flowers. Not for nothing is one of the citrus fragrances for women best sellers since its launch in 1998!

Its main notes include vibrant accords of ruby ​​grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa. And yes, as its name says, a few drops will be enough to make you feel doubly happy!